NNPCL loses $700m monthly to oil theft -Mgt.

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) has lamented that it loses an average of $700 million monthly to the activities of the oil thieves.

This was disclosed by the Group General Manager (GGM) of the National Petroleum Investment Management Services (NAPIMS), Mr. Bala Wunti.

Wunti, who said something must be done urgently to halt the trend, also disclosed that the company has assembled an array of security measures, all coordinated by digital control system.

The NAPIMS boss equally lamented that the huge loss in the nation’s oil production has resulted into huge revenue shortages to the country, making the government to resort to borrowings in a bid to fund the economy.

He also lamented that the country has not been able to meet the production quota set by the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC).

Wunti, who spoke at a demonstration briefing organised for some select journalists in Abuja, said though the digital solution has a semblance of the Saudi oil company’s (Aramco) security infrastructure, the Nigerian model combined technology with the efforts of the national security outfits and that of the communities.

 

 

