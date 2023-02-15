NNPCL: Nigeria must capitalise on oil and gas gains to meet energy demands

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL), yesterday insisted that there was the need to capitalise on the advancements made in Nigeria’s oil and gas industry to meet the country’s energy demands, guarantee energy supply, expand economies and overall build a sustainable future for millions of people beyond its shores.

The Group Chief Exchange Officer, GCEO, of the Company, Mele Kyari, while speaking at the 7th edition of the Sub Saharan Africa International Petroleum Exhibition and Conference, SAIPEC in Lagos, also noted that that Nigeria is geographically situated in the sub-African region and is also a foremost leader in the oil and gas industry in sub-Saharan Africa. The theme of the conference was: “Harnessing a Sustainable African Energy Industry through Partnerships.” According to him, the event came at an opportuned time when the Nigerian Oil and Gas industry is experiencing a significant transformation following the passage of the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA 2021).

He also canvassed for partnership among nations in Africa, especially in knowledge sharing to attain energy security and achieve transition to cleaner energy. Kyari said: “I have always canvassed, decreasing investments in hydrocarbon ventures cannot guarantee global energy security in the near future. “Rather, an inclusive policy that guarantees access to finance and lowcarbon technologies are key to sustaining global energy security and equitable growth. “In the next 20 years, energy demand in Africa is expected to increase in the order of 30-35 per cent to support the projected increase in population and industrialization which presents an enormous opportunity for us to form partnerships across the continent and build a sustainable future..”

