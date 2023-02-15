News

NNPCL: Nigeria must capitalise on oil and gas gains to meet energy demands

Posted on Author Success Nwogu Comment(0)

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL), yesterday insisted that there was the need to capitalise on the advancements made in Nigeria’s oil and gas industry to meet the country’s energy demands, guarantee energy supply, expand economies and overall build a sustainable future for millions of people beyond its shores.

The Group Chief Exchange Officer, GCEO, of the Company, Mele Kyari, while speaking at the 7th edition of the Sub Saharan Africa International Petroleum Exhibition and Conference, SAIPEC in Lagos, also noted that that Nigeria is geographically situated in the sub-African region and is also a foremost leader in the oil and gas industry in sub-Saharan Africa. The theme of the conference was: “Harnessing a Sustainable African Energy Industry through Partnerships.” According to him, the event came at an opportuned time when the Nigerian Oil and Gas industry is experiencing a significant transformation following the passage of the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA 2021).

He also canvassed for partnership among nations in Africa, especially in knowledge sharing to attain energy security and achieve transition to cleaner energy. Kyari said: “I have always canvassed, decreasing investments in hydrocarbon ventures cannot guarantee global energy security in the near future. “Rather, an inclusive policy that guarantees access to finance and lowcarbon technologies are key to sustaining global energy security and equitable growth. “In the next 20 years, energy demand in Africa is expected to increase in the order of 30-35 per cent to support the projected increase in population and industrialization which presents an enormous opportunity for us to form partnerships across the continent and build a sustainable future..”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Reps query NCDC over payment of N9bn intervention fund to staff accounts

Posted on Author Philip Nyam Abuja

…chides Julius Berger, SETRACO and SALINI over allegations of tax evasion   The House of Representatives Public Accounts Committee (PAC) has queried the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) for paying part of the N9 billion it received as special intervention fund from the Federal Government for COVID-19 response into the personal accounts of some […]
News

FEC approves $371.27m for consultancy/supervision contracts for three rail projects

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye,

*Okays N115.4bn for dualization of Kano-Kazaure highway The Federal Executive Council (FEC) has approved $371.27 million for consultancy/supervision contracts for Port-Harcourt-Maiduguri, Kano-Maradi and Abuja-Warri rail projects. The Council, chaired by President Muhammadu Buhari, also approved the sum of N115, 425,896,973.15 for the dualization of the 131.4 kilometres Kano-Kazaure-Kukula highway. Briefing newsmen after the meeting Wednesday, […]
News Top Stories

IMF reserve: Buhari calls for reallocation of $204bn

Posted on Author Our Reporters

…backs debt relief for developing countries President presents 2021 budget next week President Muhammadu Buhari has called for the reallocation of the unused $204 who represented the president at the virtual highlevel meeting of Heads of State and Government on financing the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development in the era of COVID- 19 and beyond. […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica