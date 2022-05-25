NNPCL: Oil, gas industry facing fresh challenges

The Chairman, Board of Directors, Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL), Senator Margery Chuba-Okadigbo, has raised the alarm that the oil and gas industry is facing unprecedented challenges. Chuba-Okadigbo, however, said the challenges, which, according to her, seem daunting, were not insurmountable. Speaking at the official launch of Seplat’s Tree 4 Life Initiative at the Shehu Musa Yar’ Adua Centre, Abuja, she said one of the most prominent challenges faced by the industry today was climate change. She spoke on “the critical role of the oil and gas sector in addressing climate change and sustainability.” Chuba-Okadigbo stated that currently, the world was in a state of conundrum where there is a global requirement for hydrocarbons to function, but the world wants to get rid of them at the same time.

She said that clearly, the solutions would involve everyone, adding that the oil sector had a pivotal role to play in addressing the issue of climate change. According to her, Nigeria has a unique situation. She recalled Nigeria as a country of over 200 million people, 7th largest population in the world, with oil and gas reserves of over 37 billion barrels of oil and 200 trillion cubic feet of gas. She stated that it was, therefore, imperative for the deployment of all resources to actualise the development of Nigeria, while addressing climate change challenges.

The NNPCL chairman explained that climate change referred to the changes people have witnessed in recent years, especially between the mid to late 20th Century and onwards, that is attributed largely to the increased levels of atmospheric carbon dioxide produced by the use of fossil fuels. According to her, the industry has been largely blamed and considered responsible for climate change as, according to her, the use of fossil fuels has contributed largely to the warming of the planet. Chuba-Okadigbo also noted that Nigeria had continued to have and address weather challenges as a result of climate change.

She, therefore, challenged professionals in the oil and gas sector to devise measures that will address climate change so as to make them continue to remain relevant in the sector even as Nigeria continues to address weather challenges as a result of climate change. According to her, only professionals and players in the oil and gas sector, who will evolve, align and adapt to the new industry trends, would be ready for advancement and relevance.

She stated that the Seplat Energy Tree 4 Life Initiative was one of the strategies the sector can respond to the climate emergency. Chuba-Okadigbo also said that tree planting remained a simple and effective way to help reduce the impact of carbon emissions and restore natural ecosystems. She said the oil and gas sector must play a strategic role in addressing climate change and sustainability. Chuba-Okadigbo said: “One of the most prominent challenges faced by the industry today is Climate Change. Climate change as we know it refers to the changes we have all witnessed in recent years; especially between the mid to late 20th Century and onwards, that is attributed largely to the increased levels of atmospheric carbon dioxide produced by the use of fossil fuels.

The industry has been largely blamed and considered responsible for climate change as the use of fossil fuels has contributed largely to the warming of the planet though it has also contributed to the many developmental strides of the human race.

“SEPLAT Energy is embarking on this laudable endeavor at a time when the oil and gas industry is facing unprecedented challenges. These challenges, which seem daunting, are not insurmountable. “The oil and gas industry has been for many years the mainstay of the Nigerian economy and the main driver for socio-economic development across the world. “This natural resource has driven the world’s economy for many years now from planes to trains, automobiles, and power for our homes, the importance of hydrocarbons in modern living cannot be overemphasised.

