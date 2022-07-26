Business

NNPCL: Oil theft, illegal refining to reduce by August

Posted on Author Success Nwogu Comment(0)
  • EU delegation visits illegal refining site

 

Group Chief Executive Officer, Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited, Mele Kyari, has said he is hopeful that by August 2022, oil theft and illegal refining would have substantially reduced.

 

He stated that the federal and state governments as well as other stakeholders would soon curtail the challenges. Kyari spoke last week when The European Union, NNPCL and the Joint Task Force (JTF) Operation Delta Safe, visited an illegal refining site in Rivers.

The EU delegation comprised Deputy Director General, European Union Commission, Mathew Baldwin; Ambassador to Nigeria and ECOWAS, Samuela Isopi; Team Leader, Southern partnerships EU Commission, Cecile Leeman; Head of Division West Africa; Richard Young, Political Adviser, EU delegation to Nigeria, Thomas Kieler; Programme Manager EU delegation to Nigeria, Jerome Riviere; and Ambassador of Spain to Nigeria, Juan Sell.

 

The NNPCL boss said the visit was for the EU partners to assess things for themselves and how crude oil thieves set up illegal refineries and the adverse impact on the communities. He also said it was to inspect the impacts of the menaces on the environment, adding that they came with the development partners to ascertain how much work was going on and how they could help to bring sanity, restore oil production and security for everyone.

He lauded the JTF for their efforts in ensuring the security of oil infrastructure, installations and oil and gas assets as well as addressing oil theft and illegal refining in the Niger Delta area.

Kyari said: “We believe by August we will be able to bring down the menace to a minimal level. It is not good for the community, it has a huge negative impact on the environment. “Today, the livelihood of the people here are impacted, people doing the business are not from the community, they are actually from other places. “We are working with the community to take this out so that they can go back to their normal way of life.

“We are happy we are here today to see things for ourselves and our partners. “I commend the troops on the ground, working to ensure that the nation’s oil and gas sector is secured.” Baldwin said their visit was a fact-finding mission, and that oil theft and illegal refining had constituted a big problem to Nigeria and the international oil consumers. He commended NNPCL and JTF for their efforts to salvage and restore the Nigerian oil and gas sector.

Badwin said: “We are here to find and understand the problem if the production is used for the local market and if most of the production is going into the international market.”

The JTF Commander, Aminu Hassan, said the task force destroyed more than 2,000 illegal refineries in the area within three months. He warned perpetrators of oil theft and illegal refining to desist from such infractions and engage in legitimate business for their welfare and in their own interest. According to him, the community had been of great support to the task force. He noted that the refinery, already destroyed by JTF, is located in Ahoada West Local Government Area of Rivers State.

Hassan said: “In one site here you can get between 50 to 100 composite units where everyone is operating; just like a market, everybody is doing his illicit business in one market. So, that is how they operate. “Within a refining site, you can get hundreds of units, everyone doing his own, within a week or thereabout you can succeed in destroying thousands.”

“Mechanically we are destroying their machines which they are very fast in constructing. “If you really want to suppress them, you must be faster than them, work ahead of them, that is why we introduced this equipment, you will be on top of the situation to be ahead of them.”

He said that the community was of great support to the task force. “So, to a great extent we are getting support from the community, we are urging them to also avail us with more information.”

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

