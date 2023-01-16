‘NNPCL owes Customs N45bn import duty’

FAVOURITISM

Concession and exemptions have done a lot of havoc to Nigerian economy

Bayo Akomolafe

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited (NNPCL) has failed to remit about N45 billion as duty payable on imported petroleum products to the coffers of the Nigeria Customs Service(NCS).

Also the service has lost N135 billion to thr Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) over the Federal Government’s duty concessions, exemptions and waivers in seven years.

Comptroller Ben Nkem Oramalugo gave a breakdown of the duty exemption to NDDC during the lauch of his book published in conjuction with Kirikiri Lighter Terminal Customs Command as N11.48 billion in 2004; N15.99 billion, 2005; N36. 46 billion, 2006; N10.27 billion, 2007; N21.69 billion, 2008; N16.42 billion, 2009 and N22.67billion for five months in 2010.

In the book: ‘Customs Administration in Nigeria’, Oramalugo said that the losses also accounted for low revenue collection by NCS, adding that Nigeria’s losses to international conventions were huge.

The Comptroller noted that the ECOWAS Trade Liberalisation Scheme (ETLS) losses amounted to N12.6 billion between 2003 and 2009, stressing that imports from ECOWAS member states attract zero duty payment because Nigeria was a signatory to the convention.

He explained: “I wrote this book to expose the unpatriotic dealings and atrocities of some Nigerians. If you read the book you would see the havoc they committed in exemptions as waivers. Between 2003-2014, N1.4 trillion was lost through waivers. NCS Ikot-Ekpene was given almost N1 bilion in waivers and exemptions in 2007 but they were not producing anything.”

The Comptroller identified inadequate funding, weak legislative framework, proliferation of agencies at ports, inadequate infrastructure and revenue loss spurred by waivers as challenges of modern customs administration in Nigeria.

According to him: “The whole idea of this book is for Customs officers, clearing agents and Nigerians to know the stories about Customs. It is time for us to tell our own stories; the public’s image of Customs is that it is corrupt but without Customs, it would be difficult to administer Nigeria.

“We have the problem of poor reading culture in Nigeria. We are now having children that are ignorant about the historical background of Nigeria. They don’t know about the Civil War, Nnamdi Azikiwe, Ahmadu Bello, Obafemi Awolowo and other Nigerian great leaders. So we have what we call ‘historical lacuna’ among the children. When you don’t know your roots, you might never know where you are going to.

“The same thing is happening is Nigeria Customs Service as many officers that joined the NCS don’t know the history of Customs. They don’t know that NCS started in 1891 and started even before the Nigerian Army and Police. It was Customs that sustained Nigeria from 1960 to 1966 and even during the colonial times.

“In my experience, many young officers lack the theoretical knowledge about customs activities. They don’t know about Customs conventions, 1961 Convention on Diplomatic Rules, Diplomatic Impunity, Customs and Excise Management Act (CEMA), etc. Therefore, I am advocating to our Customs Training Institutions that international politics should be taught to Customs officers because some of them are in darkness.”

The book reviewer, Deputy Comptroller, Olarewaju Olumoh, who observed that the book has six chapters of 237 pages, described the book as a great research work.

He added: ”I recommend this book first to the strategic department of Nigeria Customs Service, all officers of the NCS and students of financial department in institutions and the general public. In all, this is a very brilliant work, we have other chapters that amplified more on the success of the Customs service- the revenue we have been generating, the seizures being recorded, illicit drugs being intercepted and the efforts of the customs officers in promoting the Federal Government ban on rice importation.”

