NNPCL: Port Harcourt Refinery begins operation second quarter

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL), has said that the Port-Harcourt refinery will begin operations by the second quarter of 2023. NNPCL’s Executive Vice President, Danladi Inuwa, said this in Abuja, on Thursday at a workshop, with the theme: “Understanding Our National Oil Company Post-Petroleum Industry Act.” He noted that contracts for the quick rehabilitation of the Warri and Kaduna refineries had been awarded. He stated that the commencement of operations od the nation’s refineries will reduce the scarcity of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) otherwise called petrol or fuel and increase dependence on natural gas. According to him, NNPCL, after becoming a limited liability company, has invested enormously in infrastructure and activated many corporate responsibility initiatives to invigorate development and ensure energy security. Inuwa said: “We have the mandate to ensure energy security for the nation.”
Related Articles
Nigeria’s economy exits recession with 0.11% growth
NBS: Agriculture, mining, others are major drivers LCCI, APC, others excited over recovery After three consecutive declines on Gross Domestic Product (GDP), Nigeria’s economy exited recession with subdued 0.11 per cent growth (year-on-year in real terms) in the fourth quarter of 2020. The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), in the Nigerian Gross Domestic Product (GDP) […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Nigeria workers dependable allies in our electoral reforms – INEC
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has described Nigerian workers as assets in its electoral reform process. INEC Chairman, Prof. Mohmood Yakubu, in a message to mark Workers’ Day, said Nigeria workers “have contributed immensely and tirelessly to our country’s stability and economic development over the years despite the myriad of challenges. “The […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Dogara: Nigeria at war with itself
…says S’West, S’East becoming new zones of instability …Get 2023 wrong, say bye to unity A former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, has said that Nigeria is now at war with itself. Dogara stated that with the intractable security challenges in Nigeria, particularly in the North, the South-West and South-East zones […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)