NNPCL: Port Harcourt Refinery begins operation second quarter

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL), has said that the Port-Harcourt refinery will begin operations by the second quarter of 2023. NNPCL’s Executive Vice President, Danladi Inuwa, said this in Abuja, on Thursday at a workshop, with the theme: “Understanding Our National Oil Company Post-Petroleum Industry Act.” He noted that contracts for the quick rehabilitation of the Warri and Kaduna refineries had been awarded. He stated that the commencement of operations od the nation’s refineries will reduce the scarcity of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) otherwise called petrol or fuel and increase dependence on natural gas. According to him, NNPCL, after becoming a limited liability company, has invested enormously in infrastructure and activated many corporate responsibility initiatives to invigorate development and ensure energy security. Inuwa said: “We have the mandate to ensure energy security for the nation.”

