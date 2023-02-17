News

NNPCL: Port Harcourt Refinery begins operation second quarter

Posted on Author Success Nwogu Comment(0)

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL), has said that the Port-Harcourt refinery will begin operations by the second quarter of 2023. NNPCL’s Executive Vice President, Danladi Inuwa, said this in Abuja, on Thursday at a workshop, with the theme: “Understanding Our National Oil Company Post-Petroleum Industry Act.” He noted that contracts for the quick rehabilitation of the Warri and Kaduna refineries had been awarded. He stated that the commencement of operations od the nation’s refineries will reduce the scarcity of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) otherwise called petrol or fuel and increase dependence on natural gas. According to him, NNPCL, after becoming a limited liability company, has invested enormously in infrastructure and activated many corporate responsibility initiatives to invigorate development and ensure energy security. Inuwa said: “We have the mandate to ensure energy security for the nation.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Nigeria’s economy exits recession with 0.11% growth

Posted on Author Abdulwahab Isa

NBS: Agriculture, mining, others are major drivers LCCI, APC, others excited over recovery After three consecutive declines on Gross Domestic Product (GDP), Nigeria’s economy exited recession with subdued 0.11 per cent growth (year-on-year in real terms) in the fourth quarter of 2020. The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), in the Nigerian Gross Domestic Product (GDP) […]
News

Nigeria workers dependable allies in our electoral reforms – INEC

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze ABUJA

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has described Nigerian workers as assets in its electoral reform process.   INEC Chairman, Prof. Mohmood Yakubu, in a message to mark Workers’ Day, said Nigeria workers “have contributed immensely and tirelessly to our country’s stability and economic development over the years despite the myriad of challenges.   “The […]
News Top Stories

Dogara: Nigeria at war with itself

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh Akure

…says S’West, S’East becoming new zones of instability …Get 2023 wrong, say bye to unity   A former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, has said that Nigeria is now at war with itself. Dogara stated that with the intractable security challenges in Nigeria, particularly in the North, the South-West and South-East zones […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica