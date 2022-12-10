News Top Stories

NNPCL releases 1.9billion litres of petrol

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited, NNPCL, on Friday released 1.9 billion litres of Premium Motor Spirit, otherwise called petrol into the Nigerian market. This followed the 48 hour ultimatum given by the Department of State Services to stakeholders in the oil and gas industry to bring to an end the current scarcity of petroleum across the country.

DSS spokesperson, Dr. Peter Ifunanya had during a media briefing on Thursday handed the ultimatum to the oil and gas industry stakeholders. Sources said NNPCL released the product less that 24 hours after the DSS directive. The NNPC, Group Chief Executive Officer, Mallam Mele Kyari after tge DSS ultimatum announced the determination of the company to release the 1.9billion litres of fuel.

Kyari, who was represented by the NNPC Chief Financial Officer, Umar Ajiya assured Nigerians of the availability of PMS. “We have also directed operation team to engage in 24hours loading of PMS in the next couple of days and make sure some outlets operate 24hours without compromising security in order to bring quick relief to the people.” The telephone number of the NNPCL spokesperson, Garba Deen, indicated that it was not available when called to confirm the release of the 1.9bn liters of petroleum.

 

