NNPCL set to spud first oil well in Nassarawa State

In continuation of its oil exploration activities in the country’s inland basins, the Nigerian National Petroluem Company Limited (NNPCL) limited is set to spud the first oil well in Nassarawa State in March this year.

Group Chief Executive Officer of the Company, Mallam Mele Kyari who disclosed this when the Governor of the state, Engr. Abdullahi Sule led a delegation of prominent indigenes of the state on a courtesy visit to the NNPC Ltd. in Abuja, said that results of exploratory activities confirm the presence of substantial hydro carbon resources in the state.

Kyari called for prompt action on the project as the global energy transition has led to a reduction in investment in fossil fuels.

He said: “This work must be done very fast because the whole world is walking away from fossil fuel due to energy transition, the earlier you go to market, the better for you, otherwise, 10 years from now, no one will agree to put money in petroleum business except it comes from your cash flow.’’

Mallam Kyari added that community support and a conducive environment is key to a successful operation in the area in order to avoid the experience of the Niger Delta.

In his response, governor Sule congratulated the GCEO on the successful commencement of oil production and the Kolmani Integrated Development Project which was launched in November 2022 by President Muhammadu Buhari, which he described as similar to what obtains in Saudi Arabia.

