News

NNPCL set to spud first oil well in Nassarawa State

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa, Abuja Comment(0)

In continuation of its oil exploration activities in the country’s inland basins, the Nigerian National Petroluem Company Limited (NNPCL) limited is set to spud the first oil well in Nassarawa State in March this year.
Group Chief Executive Officer of the Company, Mallam Mele Kyari who disclosed this when the Governor of the state, Engr. Abdullahi Sule led a delegation of prominent indigenes of the state on a courtesy visit to the NNPC Ltd. in Abuja, said that results of exploratory activities confirm the presence of substantial hydro carbon resources in the state.
Kyari called for prompt action on the project as the global energy transition has led to a reduction in investment in fossil fuels.
He said: “This work must be done very fast because the whole world is walking away from fossil fuel due to energy transition, the earlier you go to market, the better for you, otherwise, 10 years from now, no one will agree to put money in petroleum business except it comes from your cash flow.’’
Mallam Kyari added that community support and a conducive environment is key to a successful operation in the area in order to avoid the experience of the Niger Delta.
In his response, governor Sule congratulated the GCEO on the successful commencement of oil production and the Kolmani Integrated Development Project which was launched in November 2022 by President Muhammadu Buhari, which he described as similar to what obtains in Saudi Arabia.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Insecurity: Buhari orders ‘discreet’ military operations in South-east, South-south

Posted on Author Our Reporters

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved new security measures specifically for the South East and South South geo-political zones of the country. This is even as a decision has been taken not to publicised measures to be deployed to tackle insecurity in the country henceforth for a more effective result. The Council has agreed that the […]
News

Pension: Reps probe PTAD, decry delay in benefits payment

Posted on Author Philip Nyam

The House of Representatives has instituted a Technical Ad hoc Committee to Forensically Audit the various sums appropriated annually to the Pension Transition Administration Department (PTAD). Chairman of the House public accounts committee (PAC), Wole Oke, who disclosed this yesterday also lamented that despite huge sums of money released PTAD annually, pensioners were still crying […]
News

Reps repeal 63-year-old customs management act

Posted on Author Philip Nyam, Abuja

…ban appointment of CG from outside The House of Representatives Tuesday considered and approved the report of its committee on Customs and Excise, on a bill seeking the repeal of the Customs and Excise Management Act, enacted 63 years ago. The new bill, if signed into law by the President, will restrict the appointment of […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica