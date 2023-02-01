News Top Stories

NNPCL takes over Addax Petroleum assets

Posted on Author Success Nwogu and Regina Otokpa

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) has taken over assets owned by Addax Petroleum, following the termination of the Production Sharing Contract (PSC) relationship between both organisations. A statement signed by Chief Corporate Communications Officer NNPC Ltd, Garba Deen Muhammad yesterday in Abuja, noted that it was expected that the much-needed investments would be deployed to the assets, while prudently conducting petroleum activities and creating value for the PSC, government, and other stakeholders.

The statement partly reads: “After fulfilling closing obligations, NNPC Ltd. and Addax Petroleum Development (Nigeria) Limited amicably terminate their 24-Year Production Sharing Contract Relationship. “Three (3) months after the execution of the Addax Transfer, Settlement, and Exit Agreement (ATSEA) for the PSC Oil blocks, OMLs 123/124 & 126/137, operated by Addax Petroleum Development (Nigeria) Limited, all closing obligations have been concluded and the Assets have been transferred to the Concessionaire, NNPC Limited. “Consequently, NNPC has taken necessary steps to take over the assets and oversee a clean, amicable, and speedy exit for Addax Petroleum Ltd., operate the asset on interim basis as a first step and subsequently appoint a competent replacement PSC contractor while NNPC Limited continues to remain the Concessionaire of the assets in line with extant laws and regulations.

“Exit negotiations and formalities have been concluded and NNPC Ltd. in collaboration with the Office of the Attorney General of the Federation, NUPRC, NMDPRA, FIRS, EFCC, and the FCCPC have agreed on the clean and amicable exit for Addax by resolving all the PSC contractual issues, including litigations that culminated in the execution of a Transfer, Settlement, and Exit Agreement (TSEA) on the 1st of November 2022. “With the fulfilment of the closing obligations by the parties and effective January 31, 2023, Addax transfers the operatorship of OMLs 123/124 and 126/137 to Antan Producing Limited on interim basis through the transition period pending the emplacement of a substantive replacement PSC in compliance with the directive of Mr. President.”

 

Our Reporters

