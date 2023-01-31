Business

NNPCL takes over Addax Petroleum PSC assets

Posted on Author Success Nwogu and Regina Otokpa Comment(0)

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) has taken over the assets owned by Addax Petroleum, following the termination of the Production Sharing Contract (PSC) relationship between both organisations.

A statement signed by Chief Corporate Communications Officer NNPC Ltd, Garba Deen Muhammad on Tuesday in Abuja, noted that it was expected that the much-needed investments would be deployed to the assets, while prudently conducting petroleum activities and creating value for the PSC, government, and other stakeholders.

The statement partly reads: “After fulfilling closing obligations, NNPC Ltd. and Addax Petroleum Development (Nigeria) Limited amicably terminate their 24-Year Production Sharing Contract Relationship.

“Three (3) months after the execution of the Addax Transfer, Settlement, and Exit Agreement (ATSEA) for the PSC Oil blocks, OMLs 123/124 & 126/137, operated by Addax Petroleum Development (Nigeria) Limited, all closing obligations have been concluded and the Assets have been transferred to the Concessionaire, NNPC Limited.

“Consequently, NNPC has taken necessary steps to take over the assets and oversee a clean, amicable, and speedy exit for Addax Petroleum Ltd., operate the asset on interim basis as a first step and subsequently appoint a competent replacement PSC contractor while NNPC Limited continues to remain the Concessionaire of the assets in line with extant laws and regulations.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

FG to disburse cabotage fund soon, says Sambo

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

….as insecurity, paucity of fund hamper Port Harcourt-Maiduguri narrow gauge rehabilitation The Federal Government has said that it would soon commence disbursement of the Cabotage Vessel Financing Fund (CVFF), to enable indigenous shipping operators compete favourably with their international counterparts. Minister of Transportation, Mu’azu Sambo made this known at the weekend when he visited the […]
Business

EdoJobs organises skill training for youths in Edo North

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Edo State Skills Development Agency (Edo- Jobs) has concluded plans to organise interior design skills training for youths in Edo North Senatorial District of the state. Executive Director, Edo- Jobs, Ukinebo Dare, said the training programme was intended to equip youths with in-demand skills in the interior design sub-sector so as to make them […]
Business

In conversation with one of the most talked-about content creators and shisha entrepreneurs – Dennis Schwager

Posted on Author Reporter

  The 27-year-old discusses about his journey in the hookah niche and how he stands different from others. There are people who attain massive success but believe in staying very low-key about their success, meaning they take each day as it comes and still believes in working harder with double the efforts, not just to […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica