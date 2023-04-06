NNPCL Targets Nigeria’s Emergence As Africa’s Biggest Industrial Hub With Low Carbon Energy

The Nigeria National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL), has reiterated its plans of creating the biggest industrial hub powered by low carbon in the African continent, through increased investment in gas infrastructure and enhanced security.

The Group Chief Executive Officer (GCEO) NNPCL, Mallam Mele Kyari made this known on Thursday in Abuja, at the 2023 Society of Petroleum Engineers’ Oloibiri Lecture Series and Energy Forum (SPEOLEF), with the theme, “ Effective Gas Resources Utilization: A Lever for Enhancing Energy Security and Achieving Net-Zero Emission Goals in Nigeria.”

While harping on the need to build gas infrastructures to aid Nigeria’s effective utilization of gas as a transition fuel, he predicted that Nigeria’s energy demand would grow faster than what renewable energy technologies were likely to offer in the near future, and thus noted the need for Nigeria to build a stronger economy capable of addressing her teeming population and eradicating poverty.

According to the GCEO, the NNPCL was committed to building gas infrastructure through no fewer than 11 West African countries to deliver gas to Morocco and Europe and also, creating posterity and a West African market that would work for Nigeria and Nigerians.

He said: “Nigeria, like other African counties, is endowed with an increasingly young population, which needs a stronger economy to continue to generate beneficial employment to lift citizens from poverty to prosperity. This will no doubt continue to push our nation’s energy demand faster than what renewable energy technologies are likely to offer in the near future.

“We are therefore leveraging the provisions of the Petroleum Industry Act to attract more investment in the Nigerian Petroleum sector, to continue to guarantee access to energy while aligning with global energy transition. Nigeria’s huge natural gas reserves provide us with ready access to low-carbon energy to address energy poverty.

“Our huge investment in gas infrastructure is hinged on our growing natural gas reserves, thus supporting our Nation’s aspiration to create Africa’s biggest industrial hub powered by low-carbon energy.

“NNPC is taking advantage of Nigeria’s huge natural gas reserves of over 200 Trillion Cubic Feet (TCF) with a potential to grow to 600 Trillion Cubic Feet (TCF) as more investment is expected due to the recent resolution of the Production Sharing Contract disputes with partners. This significant reserve will serve as a low-carbon energy alternative that will support growth in the power and industrial sectors, address energy poverty, reduce carbon footprint, and create more employment opportunities.

“We are working assiduously to ensure timely delivery of major domestic gas pipeline infrastructure projects including the Abuja-Kaduna-Kano gas pipeline corridor and associated power plants. NNPC is also making progress on the planned Nigeria-Morocco and the Trans-Sahara Gas Pipelines, that will connect West African countries to deliver natural gas to the international markets.”

Kyari further added that “For the gas export market, the ongoing NLNG Train 7 will expand Nigeria’s LNG production capacity from 22mpta about 30 million tons per annum (30 MTPA).

“Our country is energy deficient and the bridge fuel to energy security and sustainability of oil and gas operations is gas; all these cannot be achieved if we do not have the security of our operations and adequate and timely investments to build resilient energy systems capable of delivering energy to support socio-economic development in a sustainable manner,” he added.

Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Petroleum Resources, Gabriel Aduda, also harped on the need to build gas infrastructure in the country, as he insists they were essential for ensuring gas was available when and where it was needed, especially in expanding domestic utilization, reducing the cost of gas by increasing competition and efficiency.

“One of the most important ways is by promoting the development of gas infrastructure, creating enabling environment and partnerships with the private sector to build pipelines, storage facilities, and other infrastructure necessary for the transportation and storage of gas,” he said.

Aduda who reeled out some “crucial roles” being played by the ministry to ensure effective utilization of gas resources in the country, said some policies and regulations that would encourage the use of gas, promote investment in gas infrastructure, and push for the development of a competitive and efficient gas market were being developed.

