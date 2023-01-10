NNPCL to explore oil in more northern states, Anambra

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) said it has begun strategic moves to engage in more oil exploration across the north and in Anambra State. Current data from NNPCL covering the company’s frontier exploration activities between 2020-2022 listed the states in the north where it is plans to discover oil including Borno, Sokoto, Nasarawa, Niger, Adamawa, Yobe, Bauchi and Gombe states.

The Anambra basin which is outside the northern states was also included as another area where the NNPC is hoping for more oil exploration.

The planned oil exploration by NNPCL could be boosted by the $400 million projected annual funding for the exploration of frontier basins under the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA). President Muhammadu Buhari had recently officially flagged off the oil exploration Kolmani River 2, which straddles Gombe and Bauchi states. Prospecting is the first stage in discovering oil and gas fields, under which seismic surveys are carried out.

