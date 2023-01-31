Business

NNPCL to sanction IPMAN members over portal ordering directive

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited, (NNPCL) has warned that it will sanction any member of the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) who flouts its portal directive. While announcing that it had fully automated its portal in a message to the IPMAN members, NNPC Retail Limited warned that customers who upload invalid permits purported from the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) and/or other supporting documentation with the intent to mislead or take undue advantage shall be sanctioned in line with the company’s policy.

It notified them that all orders must be initiated and completed via the portal. The development was confirmed by the National Operations Controller, IPMAN, Mr Mike Osatuyi. It stated that the penalty shall include deactivation from the portal for up to six months and is without prejudice to any other regulatory sanctions.

It said: “As we endeavour to continue to deliver excellent and seamless customer service, we are pleased to inform you that our portal is now fully automated. Kindly noted that all orders must be initiated and completed via the portal. “In compliance with extant regulations, the following shall apply to all our customers. “Allocation of PMS to cash customers shall be based on one (1) truck request per station weekly. “All product allocation requests shall be via the Customer Express portal only. Hard copy submission of product allocation requests will no longer be entertained or treated across all NRL’s offices. Please be advised.”

 

Our Reporters

