NNPCL: We despatched 339.54m litres of fuel within 6 days

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) has said it dispatched 339.54 million litres of fuel between February 25 to March 3. According to a post on its website yesterday from data from the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority, (NMDPRA), NNPCL also stated that the average daily evacuation for the week was 48.5m litres) 48.5. It added that 79% of all evacuations occurred at the 25 top loading depots with a minimum evacuation of 5 million litres while other loading depots evacuated 21% of the total volume. While Lagos received the highest allocation of 1,726 million trucks Ebonyi received the least with 16 trucks.

It said: “(Trucks) Lagos, 1,726trucks; Delta, 610; Oyo, 531; Ogun, 441; Edo, 365; FCT, 335; Ondo, 274; Kwara, 270; Osun, 237; Kano, 225; Rivers, 220; Adamawa, 212; Anambra, 203; Kebbi, 164; Akwa Ibom, 160; Bauchi, 157; Katsina, 141; Imo, 126; Kaduna, 115; Gombe, 109; Plateau, 107; Cross River, 106; Sokoto, 98; Yobe, 97; Borno, 91; Kogi, 88; Taraba, 85; Nassarawa, 82; Asia, 81; Niger, 76; Ekiti, 70; Zamfara. 63; Jigawa, 53; Enugu, 52; Benue, 47; Bayelsa, 42; and Ebonyi, 16. The data also showed the following evacuation and dispatch in (million litres): PINNACLE, 30.60M; NIPCO, 20.92 million; MATRIX, 20.89m; 11PLC 18.69m, AITEO -16.70 m; BOVAS BULK, 12.24m, CONOIL LAG- 11.50m; MRS LTD, 11.17m; PPMC Warri, 10.3m; DANMARNA PET, 10.12m; SALBAS, 9.52m; MRS PLC, 9.02m; TSL, 8.97m; MASTERS, 8.81m; TOTAL-OVH JV, 8.57m; A &E, 7.61m.

