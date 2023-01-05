NNPCL: We never exported 17.8m barrels of crude oil without documentation

The Nigeria National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) has denied allegations of exporting 17.877 million barrels of crude oil without proper documentation from 2016 to 2020, as contained in an online report.

The report had quoted the former Auditor-General of the Federation (AGF) of accusing some exporters of shipping crude oil without completing the required Nigeria Export Proceeds (NXP) forms, and for faulting the NNPCL for appointing inspection agents in flagrant disregard of a preceding directive by President Muhammadu Buhari in 2017.

A statement signed by NNPCL’s Chief Corporate Communications Officer, Garba Deen Muhammad on Thursday in Abuja, described the allegations as malicious and asked that the publication be disregarded as the full and authentic audit report could be accessed in the official website of the AGF.

He said: “Our attention has been drawn to an online publication, alleging that NNPC Limited exported 17.877 million barrels of crude oil without proper documentation in four years (2016 to 2020).

“The Auditor General’s report in reference did mention 32 oil marketing companies involved in the non-completion of the NXP forms; but that does not in any way mean that the proceeds from the sale of the said crude were not repatriated into the coffers of #NNPC and consequently into Federation Accounts for Federation related barrels.

“It should also be noted that #NNPC does not appoint Inspection Agents as alleged, but rather, it is the sole responsibility of the Federal Ministry of Finance.

“Therefore, the general public is advised to disregard the said malicious publication, and instead visit the relevant Auditor General’s website to see the full content of the audit report, and be guided accordingly.”

