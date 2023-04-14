NNPCL: Why GMD Ajiya received gratuity

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) yesterday said Group Managing Director Mele Kyari and Group Executive Director Finance and Accounts received gratuities not as tenured but as career officers. This was contained in a statement by the Chief Corporate Communication Officer Garba Deen Muhammad in reaction to an online publication that Kyari and Ajiya paid themselves gratuities running into billions of naira while still in active service contrary to the provisions of the Nigerian public service rules. In the statement, the body explained that the duo’s careers with the Nigeria Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) ended in line with the provisions of the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) and Appropriate Governance Circular. It added that Kyari and Ajiya had been o disengaged from the services of the NNPC and were subsequently appointed by President Muhammadu Buhari to commence a new tenure as Group CEO and CFO in the NNPCL. The NNPCL said based on the provisions of the Petroleum Industry Act, the new tenured roles they assumed cannot be regarded as a continuance of their previous positions in the defunct NNPC. Muhammad said: “The PIA 2021 has in addition to the creation of NNPC Limited made clear and unambiguous provisions relating to Governance, Administration, and the appointment of a CEO, CFO, and Board of Directors by the President.”

