NNPCL: Why GMD Ajiya received gratuity

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) yesterday said Group Managing Director Mele Kyari and Group Executive Director Finance and Accounts received gratuities not as tenured but as career officers. This was contained in a statement by the Chief Corporate Communication Officer Garba Deen Muhammad in reaction to an online publication that Kyari and Ajiya paid themselves gratuities running into billions of naira while still in active service contrary to the provisions of the Nigerian public service rules. In the statement, the body explained that the duo’s careers with the Nigeria Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) ended in line with the provisions of the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) and Appropriate Governance Circular. It added that Kyari and Ajiya had been o disengaged from the services of the NNPC and were subsequently appointed by President Muhammadu Buhari to commence a new tenure as Group CEO and CFO in the NNPCL. The NNPCL said based on the provisions of the Petroleum Industry Act, the new tenured roles they assumed cannot be regarded as a continuance of their previous positions in the defunct NNPC. Muhammad said: “The PIA 2021 has in addition to the creation of NNPC Limited made clear and unambiguous provisions relating to Governance, Administration, and the appointment of a CEO, CFO, and Board of Directors by the President.”
Related Articles
Pantami: FG committed to indigenous telecom content
The Minister of the Communications and Digital Economy, Prof. Ali Ibrahim Pantami, yesterday reaffirmed the Federal Government’s determination to reverse the trend of importation of all types of telecommunications products, especially where production in Nigeria is possible. Pantami, who spoke at the first indigenous telecom content expo at the Landmark Center in Lagos, got an […]
FBI arrests suspect, Teixeira, in Pentagon documents leak
A 21-year-old US Air Force National Guard employee has been arrested over the leak of highly sensitive US defence and intelligence documents. Jack Teixeira is reported to be the leader of an online gaming chat group where the files leaked in recent months, reports the BBC. The New York Times said he is a member […]
Eschew violence, work for peace always, YAF enjoins South-West, Nigerian youths
A coalition under the aegis of the Yoruba Appraisal Forum (YAF) has enjoined South-West and Nigerian youths to avoid breaching the existing peace in the region and aiding certain groups and individuals acting under the guise of agitating for an independent Yoruba nation to destabilise the region and the country. YAF said Yoruba and Nigerian […]