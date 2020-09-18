NNPC’s trading surplus hits N20.36bn in July

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) had a clean slate in July, recording 858 per cent increase in trading surplus of N20.36 billion in July 2020 compared to the N2.12 billion surplus in June 2020. The Monthly Financial and Operations Report (MFOR) of the Corporation, which showed this, also indicated that the 858 per cent overall increase in performance was largely due to the 178 per cent rise in the surplus posted by the Nigerian Petroleum Development Company (NPDC), NNPC’s flagship Upstream entity.

The NPDC’s impressive result was, according to an accompanying press release, bolstered by the continuous improvement in global crude oil demand for the third consecutive month. Similarly, the report said the corporation’s fortune was further enhanced by the 739 per cent increased profit posted by the Integrated Data Services Limited (IDSL) and a 51 per cent growth in performance by Duke Oil Incorporated, both companies of NNPC. “Returns from NNPC Retail Limited and Nigerian Gas Marketing Company (NGMC) during the period under review also grew by 28 per cent and 24 per cent respectively, owing to increased sales and improved debt collection,” Dr. Kennie Obateru, Group General Manager, Group Public Affairs Division of the corporation, said.

In the gas sector, production in July 2020 increased by 2.19 per cent at 236.34 billion cubic feet (BCF) compared to output in June 2020; translating to an average daily production of 7,623.98 million standard cubic feet of gas per day (mmscfd).

Likewise, the daily average natural gas supply to gas power plants stood at 707mmscfd, equivalent to power generation of 2,421MW. For the period July 2019 to July 2020; 3,079.64BCF of gas was produced, representing an average daily production of 7,812.11mmscfd during the period. Period-to-date production from Joint Ventures (JVs), Production Sharing Contracts (PSCs) and NPDC contributed about 70.88 per cent, 20.37 per cent and 8.75 per cent respectively to the total national gas production.

In the downstream sector, to ensure continuous stability in premium motor spirit (PMS) supply and effective distribution across the country, 1.02 billion litres of PMS, translating to 32.95mn litres/day, were supplied for the month. The July NNPC MFOR stated that the corporation has continued to diligently monitor the daily stock of PMS to achieve smooth distribution of petroleum products and zero fuel queue across the nation.

Like this: Like Loading...