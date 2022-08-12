NNPL unveils App to check crude oil theft

In renewed efforts to further curb the menace of crude oil theft, the Nigerian National Petroleum Limited (NNPL), has unveiled a Crude Theft Reporting and Validation App, which allows for prompt report of theft by community members in exchange for a “handsome” reward.

The App would also enable buyers of crude oil outside the country to validate the originality of all crude oil received from Nigeria.

Group Chief Executive Officer NNPL, Mele Kyari who unveiled the App on Friday in Abuja, maintained that the Federal Government in collaboration with security agencies, community members and anti graft agencies were working assiduously to ensure investments were secured so that oil production can be most beneficial to everyone.

Commending the Armed Forces and Nigerian Navy for the several arrests within the last three months, Kyari, however, emphasised the important role of local communities and buyers of crude oil in the international scene in addressing crude oil theft in Nigeria.

