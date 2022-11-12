News

NNPP accuses S’ West governors of destroying Awolowo’s legacies in education

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran Abeokuta

The New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) has berated the governors of the South West states for destroying the legacies of the late sage, Obafemi Awolowo, in education. The National Secretary of the party, Dipo Olayokun, disclosed this in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital during the launch of the South West support group campaign for the Presidential Candidate of the party, Rabiu Kwankwanso, on Friday.

Olayokun lamented that the governors have failed the region with their poor policies in education, which, according to him, have rubbished the region’s educational system. The party leader, who described education as the bedrock of development of any society, accused the governors of the region of destroying the efforts of Awolowo in the education sector.

He listed the collapse of infrastructure in public schools, lack of quality teachers and poor policies, among others as some of the challenges confronting the sector in the region. Olayokun said South West was once the pride of the country as a result of Awolowo’s free education, “but unfortunately, the governors of South West states today, if there is any area they have scored zero, it is in the area of education. “They (South West governors) have destroyed the legacy of education Awolowo laid for us in the Southwest. “Education is the bedrock of development of every society and people like us enjoyed Awolowo’s free education while we were small.

 

Our Reporters



