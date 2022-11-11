NNPP accuses S’West govs of destroying Awolowo’s legacies in education

The New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), has berated the governors of the South-West states for destroying the legacies of the late sage, Obafemi Awolowo in education.

The National Secretary of the party, Dipo Olayokun disclosed this in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital, during the launch of the South-West support group campaign for the Presidential candidate of the party, Rabiu Kwankwanso on Friday.

Olayokun lamented that, the governors have failed the region with their poor policies in education which according to him have rubbished the region’s educational system.

Olayokun, who described education as the bedrock of development of any society, accused the governors of the region of destroying the efforts of Awolowo in the education sector.

He listed the collapse of infrastructure in public schools, lack of quality teachers and poor policies, among others as some of the challenges confronting the sector in the region.

