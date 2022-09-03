News

NNPP: Ajadi’s team storms Abuja for National stakeholders’ meeting

Members of the strategic planning team of the New Nigeria People’s Party, NNPP, for Ogun, Olufemi Ajadi, yesterday stormed the party’s stakeholders meeting in Abuja.

The team which was led by the governorship candidate himself, also had, the Director General of his campaign team, Honourable Tunde Oke, as well as the Director of Campaign Strategy, Badmus Kilamuwaye in attendance.

All the state chairmen, Federal Representatives, Senators and gubernatorial candidates from the 36 States of Nigeria were in attendance.

The meeting was presided over by the party’s presidential candidate, Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, who told the gathering that the meeting had been called to debate the preparation for the commencement of Campaigns for the 2023 General elections.

All the suggestions raised by involved speakers are based on the strategic modalities for the campaigns which are scheduled to kick off towards the end of September 2022.

Apart from the state and national executives, the political stalwarts; political personalities attended the meeting with the other party loyalties across the country.

 

