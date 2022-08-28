NNPP: APC thriving on propaganda

…Says no official resignation letter from Shekarau

The National Chairman of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Prof. Rufai Ahmed Alkali has faulted the claims in some quarters that the party’s presidential candidate, Senator Rabiu Musa Kwakwanso was working for the Presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, as he (Kwankwaso) would step down at the appropriate time.

Alkali, who situated the claim to the members of the ruling APC, said that the party thrives in propaganda.

According to him, the NNPP presidential candidate has impeccable political credentials than all the other aspirants having been a governor, Senator, Minister and Deputy Speaker House of Representatives. He said the former Kano State governor is on the race because of his desire to change the cause of things in the country and not for personal aggrandizement.

Alkali, who spoke with some journalists over the weekend, also said that they had not received any official resignation letter to the party from Senator Ibrahim Shekarau. Shekarau is the NNPP Senatorial candidate for the Kano Central Senatorial District.

There had been allegations of the former governor jettisoning his membership of NNPP.

Alkali, fielding questions from the journalists, spoke about the inclusiveness of NNPP.

He said: “The NNPP is an inclusive party and we believe that no section of this country should be left behind. Whatever choice other parties make is their business. We are not an extension of the APC.”

Speaking on the collapsed alliance talk between the NNPP and Labour Party, Prof. Alkali said the initial discussion for alliance was held between a technical committee of three members each from the two parties, adding that the discussion was supposed to centre on how to forge the alliance around all elective offices.