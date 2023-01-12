News

NNPP asks INEC to honour court ruling on candidates

The New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) has asked the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to obey court rulings on the substitution of its candidates. The party’s National Chairman, Rufai Alkali, made the request yesterday at a press briefing. Alkali, who commended the electoral body, said: “We appreciate the enormity of the assignments before INEC, we, however, believe the Commission should continue to implement court rulings, the better for our country.” However, Alkali said: “Our party has reasons to take INEC to court over disagreements on the issue of uploading and submission of names of some of our candidates.

“Our great party wishes to use this medium to express our appreciation and gratitude to the Nigerian Judiciary for being the last bastion of hope for the people and a pillar of democracy and democratic processes particularly leading to the 2023 general election.” He added: “We most humbly urge the Commission to urgently comply with the orders expeditiously delivered by the courts so as to further build up confidence of the parties and general public in the Commission’s unflinching and unwavering commitment to conducting a free, fair and credible election.”

Asked what were the issues with the party and INEC, Alkali said: “On the first set of candidates, the lower court gave us a favourable judgment; about 80 National Assembly candidates were to be substituted. “The position of the court at that time was that even though INEC has its own guidelines, the Electoral Act provision supercedes that in terms of the timeline for final submission of candidates. Subsequently, we had a separate case of two senatorial candidates who purchased our forms and were screened and nominated after the primaries. One was Senator Ibrahim Shekarau from Kano and the other one from Taraba State. Also one of our deputy governorship candidates from Yobe State who just suddenly from nowhere sold the position.

I understand he collected N500 million. “There is another House of Assembly candidate from Potiskum, Yobe State. You know the place of a deputy governor; no governor can run without a deputy. So when somebody is withdrawn, he has to be substituted.”

 

