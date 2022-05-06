News

NNPP challenges Ortom on financial autonomy for LGs

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen

Benue State New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) yesterday challenged Governor Samuel Ortom to come out with his government’s true position on local government autonomy. In a statement by the Publicity Secretary Sam Agwa, the party challenged the state government “to come up and make more open the disbursement subheads for say January/February 2022, especially on how much the state received from the Federation Account into the Joint State and Local Government; how much got to each LGA from JAAC and what accounted for the deductions that made up the difference between inflow and actual receipts by the local government areas of the state.” Ortom had said he was not against the decision to grant full autonomy to councils. He told reporters that he was one of the governors who supported a constitutional amendment granting local government autonomy, a development that earned him an award by the National Union of Local Government Employees NULGE) recently. He denied tampering with council funds, saying he is already practising local government autonomy as council chairmen are directly responsible for the payment of workers’ salaries and general running of administration in their areas.

 

Our Reporters

Leave a Reply

