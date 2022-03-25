Metro & Crime

NNPP chieftain rues Nigeria’s multidimensional woes

  • Seeks more roles for women in governance

 

The National Women Leader of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), Dr. Maryam Yaasin, has lamented that the country is on the precipice with the economy teetering on the edge of collapse, while kidnappings, ritual killings and banditry, among other vices, have taken over the whole space, saying the country is in dire need of rescue.

Dr. Yaasin, who spoke on the sidelines of the party’s congress in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital, said: “There is corruption everywhere. Kidnapping for ransom, banditry, ritual killings, among other vices, resulting in huge loss of innocent lives and properties, have become the order of the day. These marauders operate with reckless abandon and impunity, while the government was seemingly incapable of arresting the ugly situation that has persisted for over a decade.

“The crimes being perpetrated by youths in their bid to survive the economic crunch and hardship, though wrong and condemnable, were a result of bad and inept leadership and corruption. More worrisome is that even the parents could not speak loudly against these vices because they are also in dilemma, helpless, dejected and hopeless.”

The Women Leader, who advocated more roles for women in governance at all levels, opined that Nigeria is blessed with women of timber and calibre, high education and moral standard, urging men to stop seeing them as lower species. She, therefore, applauded the NNPP for giving special recognition to women, saying she has no regret being in the party “because it is an opportunity to serve the good people of Nigeria and also prove that women are not pushovers in any sphere of life.”

Dr. Yaasin, who said NNPP is the party to salvage the country from its economic doldrums and seemingly intractable security challenges, was optimistic that the party would ride to power in Kwara State and the national level in 2023 to usher in a new life for the citizenry.

The new State Chairman of the party, Alhaji AbdulRazak Abdulsalam, in his remarks, lamented the level of backwardness in Kwara State, assuring the people that the situation would be redressed if the NNPP is given the mandate in 2023.

 

