NNPP demands probe of Amosun, Dapo Abiodun over 2019 election

The Ogun State Chapter of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), on Tuesday, called for the probe of Senator Ibikunle Amosun and Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State over the allegation of rigging the 2019 governorship election.

Former governor Ibikunle Amosun had accused Abiodun of rigging his way into power during the 2019 election.

Amosun also claimed that his preferred candidate, Adekunle Akinlade who contested on the platform of the Allied Peoples Movement (APM) won the election but was rigged out.

Reacting to Amosun’s statement, the NNPP, therefore, called on the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), the Department of State Security Service (DSS), and the police to immediately commence a probe into the election that brought Abiodun into office.

The chairman of the party, Comrade Olaposi Oginni made the call while addressing journalists at the party secretariat in Abeokuta, the state capital.

Oginni expressed worry over the credibility of the forthcoming 2023 election, insisting that, if the election must be free, fair, and credible, those accused of rigging elections in the past must be arrested and prosecuted to serve as a deterrent to others who may be planning to rig in future elections.

The party chairman said, “As a leading opposition party with a credible governorship candidate for the 2023 Election, we are seriously worried and concerned about the coming elections if the election riggers of 2019 are having a free day without punishment or sanction the possibilities of these same character exploiting the processes of their rigging machineries in Ogun state in 2023 is very high and destructive if not checkmated.

“Consequently, We are calling for the investigation of Governor Dapo Abiodun’s APC rigging machinery as alleged by Senator Ibikunle Amosun.

“If we want to have a credible free and fair election in Ogun state, these election riggers must be brought to book.

“In the same vein, Senator Ibikunle Amosun must be ready to help the law enforcement agents on the probe of the 2019 governorship election riggers by coming out to mention the names of those APC members who participated in the rigging exercise of the election that produced governor Dapo Abiodun.

“We are therefore calling on the Chairman of EFCC to investigate governor Dapo Abiodun and APC leadership on this subject matter.

“Also we are calling on the Inspector General of Police and the Director of DSS to invite Senator Ibikunle Amosun to shed more light on the APC Members who he accused of culpability in the 2019 Electoral fraud in Ogun state.

“Recognizing the fact that an allegation of electoral fraud by an eight years governor and a sitting Senator of Federal Republic of Nigeria is weighty enough not to be treated with levity.”

