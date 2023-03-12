News

NNPP disclaims alleged swindler

The New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) has disclaimed an alleged swindler by the name Prof. Ibrahim Rufai. According to the party, there is no such person with relationship with the NNPP National Chairman, Prof. Rufa’i Ahmed Alkali or the party. Prof. Alkali has been alleged to have claimed to be an INEC Zonal Coordinator, who goes around collecting money from NNPP gubernatorial candidates.

In a statement issued on Saturday by the National Chairman’s media Aide, Ayodeji Adeyemi, the party said, “This is to alert the general public that the New Nigeria Peoples Party NNPP and our highly revered National Chairman are not in any association with a certain duplicitous character who goes by the name and title of Professor Ibrahim Rufai, who claims to be an INEC Zonal Coordinator, and who has been going round dubiously soliciting for money from our unsuspecting Gubernatorial Candidates and other senior critical stakeholders of our great party, the NNPP under the false claims of representing our great party’s National Chairman.

“It is no longer hearsay that the Administration of our great party the NNPP under the watchful eyes of our astute National Chairman Professor Rufa’i Ahmed Alkali can only be second to none in the pursuance of due process, transparency, and accountability. Therefore, any faceless and dubious individual(s) who goes around bringing disrepute and odiom to the sanctity in abundance within the walls of our party shall collapse and fall apart.

