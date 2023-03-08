News

NNPP dumps Udoedehe, pitch tent with Akpan

Posted on Author Tony Anichebe Comments Off on NNPP dumps Udoedehe, pitch tent with Akpan

The Akwa Ibom State chapter of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) has disowned John Akpanudoedehe as governorship candidate of the party, and has instead backed Obong Bassey Albert of the Young Progressives Party (YPP). The NNPP said this yesterday in Uyo through Secretary Basil Ekpo, who said the former APC chief had refused to recognize the supremacy of the party, hence their decision to part ways with him. According to him, Akpanudoedehe allagedly refused to align with the structure of the party and rejected every move to work with the existing structure. Ekpo said: “Due to these irreconcilable differences Akpanudoedehe is having with the party, not acknowledging the supremacy of the NNPP as a party and also considering its structure as weak and incapable to propel him to electoral victory in the governorship election, we therefore as a party disassociate and reject him as our governorship candidate and pitch our tent with Obong Senator Bassey Albert (OBA).”

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

EFCC fraud case predates Nami’s appointment, says FIRS

Posted on Author Our Reporters

A Federal High Court sitting in Abuja has commenced the hearing of a case of fraud involving some former directors and some members of staff of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS). The members of staff were answering charges concerning embezzlement of the Duty Tour Allowances (DTA) approved by the erstwhile management. They were arraigned […]
News

Ekiti PDP berates Fayemi, demands explanation over alleged N20bn loan

Posted on Author Adewumi Ademiju

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ekiti State has berated Governor Kayode Fayemi over the recent commissioning of the ultra modern market in Ado-Ekiti, the state capital, as part of activities marking Fayemi’s second year anniversary in office. The PDP in a statement issued yesterday and signed by the state’s Publicity Secretary, Mr. Rapheal Adeyanju, […]
News

Tinubu’s Victory: Ekiti APC Chieftain, Faparusi Lauds INEC On Credible Poll

Posted on Author Adewumi Ademiju

….says Tinubu’s Victory is people’s will. The Coordinator, Contact and Mobilisation Committee, Tinubu/Shettima Presidential Campaign Committee, in Ekiti State, Hon. Bamidele Faparusi has commended the Independent National Electoral Commission, (INEC) on the associated challenges of ensuring credible election which he said the commission was able to surmount on February 25 general poll. Faparusi lauded the […]

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica