NNPP dumps Udoedehe, pitch tent with Akpan

The Akwa Ibom State chapter of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) has disowned John Akpanudoedehe as governorship candidate of the party, and has instead backed Obong Bassey Albert of the Young Progressives Party (YPP). The NNPP said this yesterday in Uyo through Secretary Basil Ekpo, who said the former APC chief had refused to recognize the supremacy of the party, hence their decision to part ways with him. According to him, Akpanudoedehe allagedly refused to align with the structure of the party and rejected every move to work with the existing structure. Ekpo said: “Due to these irreconcilable differences Akpanudoedehe is having with the party, not acknowledging the supremacy of the NNPP as a party and also considering its structure as weak and incapable to propel him to electoral victory in the governorship election, we therefore as a party disassociate and reject him as our governorship candidate and pitch our tent with Obong Senator Bassey Albert (OBA).”

