NNPP Ebonyi Guber Candidate Suspended Over Anti-Party Activities

The New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) governorship candidate, Prophet Adolawam Chris has been suspended on Tuesday over alleged anti-party activities.

The leadership of the NNPP, Echiaba Ward in Ebonyi Local Government Area (LGA) of Ebonyi State suspended the governorship candidate.

After the party emergency ward meeting in Abakaliki of the state, the Secretary of the ward, Mr Ani Okechukwu while addressing the press, alleged that Prophet Chris,

“carried out an open campaign against our presidential candidate, Senator Dr Rabiu Kwankwaso in favour of the Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, even on the presidential election day.”

Other signatories of the suspension letter, which was addressed to the National Chairman of the NNPP through its zonal Chairman, South-East, included: Chinedu Ofoke, Chairman; Eluu Okechukwu, Vice Chairman; Achu Okechukwu, Treasurer; Ndubuisi Stanley, Organising Secretary; Hon. Uche Nnajiofor, Women Leader; Chijioke Okechukwu, Publicity Secretary; Richard Chidiebere, Youth Leader; Akpa Chigozie, Welfare Secretary; Ota Chibueze, Legal Adviser; Francis Nwambeke Auditor; and Juana Nwogha.

