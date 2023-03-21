News

NNPP hails Kano gov-elect

Posted on Author Johnchuks Onuanyim Comment(0)

The New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) has congratulated the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Saturday’s Kano State governorship poll Abba Kabir Yusuf on his victory. In the statement, National Publicity Secretary Agbo Major said: “It is a well-deserved victory for a new Nigeria which the party represents. “The journey to a new Nigeria starts with Kano State and moves speedily across the nation as we collectively redefine the destiny of Nigeria.” The party also congratulated its National Assembly and state Assembly candidates that got elected across the country. It said: “It is a victory for democracy, effective representation and progressive governance. “The people have spoken loud and clear for change and expressed confidence in our great party to provide strong leadership and dividends of democracy to assuage the pains of poor governance inflicted on them by the outgoing All Progressives Congress government in Kano.”

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Journalism is not a crime – Malami

Posted on Author Steve Uzoechi, Owerri

*Says, FG committed to protecting the rights of journalists The Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Mr. Abubakar Malami (SAN) has said that the Federal Government was committed to promoting a safe and serene environment for the practise of journalism online and offline. This is also as the Attorney-General stressed that journalism […]
News

Why Jonathan, now?

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Hon. Innocent Lagi, Esq It is expectedly, a confounding idea, that former President, Goodluck Ebele Azikiwe Jonathan would contest the 2023 election. More unsettling, of course, is the possibility that the President would be running on the platform of the APC against his party, the PDP. Naturally, his party should be perplexed with such a […]
News

Ramadan: Okorocha charges Muslim faithful to pray for improved security

Posted on Author Reporter

  A former Governor of Imo State, Owelle Rochas Okorocha, has joined well-meaning Nigerians to wish all Muslim faithful a successful Ramadan (fasting period). Specifically, Okorocha, who is the Senator representing Imo West Senatorial District, enjoined Muslim Ummah across the country, to seek God’s intervention over the growing insecurity in the country. In his goodwill […]

Leave a Reply