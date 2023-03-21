NNPP hails Kano gov-elect

The New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) has congratulated the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Saturday’s Kano State governorship poll Abba Kabir Yusuf on his victory. In the statement, National Publicity Secretary Agbo Major said: “It is a well-deserved victory for a new Nigeria which the party represents. “The journey to a new Nigeria starts with Kano State and moves speedily across the nation as we collectively redefine the destiny of Nigeria.” The party also congratulated its National Assembly and state Assembly candidates that got elected across the country. It said: “It is a victory for democracy, effective representation and progressive governance. “The people have spoken loud and clear for change and expressed confidence in our great party to provide strong leadership and dividends of democracy to assuage the pains of poor governance inflicted on them by the outgoing All Progressives Congress government in Kano.”
Related Articles
Journalism is not a crime – Malami
*Says, FG committed to protecting the rights of journalists The Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Mr. Abubakar Malami (SAN) has said that the Federal Government was committed to promoting a safe and serene environment for the practise of journalism online and offline. This is also as the Attorney-General stressed that journalism […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Why Jonathan, now?
Hon. Innocent Lagi, Esq It is expectedly, a confounding idea, that former President, Goodluck Ebele Azikiwe Jonathan would contest the 2023 election. More unsettling, of course, is the possibility that the President would be running on the platform of the APC against his party, the PDP. Naturally, his party should be perplexed with such a […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Ramadan: Okorocha charges Muslim faithful to pray for improved security
A former Governor of Imo State, Owelle Rochas Okorocha, has joined well-meaning Nigerians to wish all Muslim faithful a successful Ramadan (fasting period). Specifically, Okorocha, who is the Senator representing Imo West Senatorial District, enjoined Muslim Ummah across the country, to seek God’s intervention over the growing insecurity in the country. In his goodwill […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)