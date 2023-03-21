NNPP hails Kano gov-elect

The New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) has congratulated the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Saturday’s Kano State governorship poll Abba Kabir Yusuf on his victory. In the statement, National Publicity Secretary Agbo Major said: “It is a well-deserved victory for a new Nigeria which the party represents. “The journey to a new Nigeria starts with Kano State and moves speedily across the nation as we collectively redefine the destiny of Nigeria.” The party also congratulated its National Assembly and state Assembly candidates that got elected across the country. It said: “It is a victory for democracy, effective representation and progressive governance. “The people have spoken loud and clear for change and expressed confidence in our great party to provide strong leadership and dividends of democracy to assuage the pains of poor governance inflicted on them by the outgoing All Progressives Congress government in Kano.”

Like this: Like Loading...