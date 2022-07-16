NNPP has vision for a new Nigeria–Ajadi

Mr Olufemi Ajadi has said that his desire is to see New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) take over the leadership of the nation in 2023. In this interview with EDWIN USOBOH, Ajadi, who said he joined politics to make things better in Nigeria, also said that Nigeria already has all the resources it needs, but that there is a need for ideas to drive and utilize such resources… Excerpts:

We understand that you are in contention for the vice presidency of the nation, under the auspices of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), can you please throw more light on this?

Well, it is true just like you have said. And it is in deference to the ideals of the party, which jas already settled for a presidential candidate before now, otherwise, my initial aim was for the Presidency of the country. In making this clarification, I would like to let you know that I did not just wake up and say I want to be president. Yes, every free Nigerian can aspire to any office he feels competent for, but my case is different. It came by divine direction. Some people may have heard my story before now, and it was during the June 12, 1993 crisis that people had to flee from their abodes in search of safety.

You needed to see how my mother was dragging me along, a mere toddler because she was trying to take us to safety. I had to cry to God because of the stress. I began to ask God why we were being exposed to such suffering and he told me that I had a role to play in Nigeria so that such sufferings would cease. That is the long and short of the whole thing. The full story, I have shared it before, and I can get you the publication, but for now, I am in politics as directed by my creator.

Good to hear that, but one would have thought that you would begin from other positions other than the presidency and then graduate. Did you consider that at all?

You are right but if you had listened carefully, it is not about me just trying to contest an election. It is about me trying to fulfil the assignment I was given so that the suffering in the land could stop. I am just following what I had been instructed to do. There are other things about this person you are speaking with, that explains why I do not just do what I want to do, but the things that God has asked me to do.

When and why did you change from your plan to be the president to becoming the vice president?

One was because some party elders and my close associates intervened and offered pieces of advice. I have received many people, from within and without the party, urging me to also consider vice presidency given some things that I may not explain here; as a loyal party man, I had to reconsider.

Besides, you know that the office of the vice president is as important as that of the president for any party that truly desires to rule well. The vice president works directly with his boss, supports him, and helps to ensure that the programmes and policies of the party are implemented, and that the masses feel the impact of good governance. For example, he is there when the president is out of the country to ensure that there is no stoppage of the process of governance, and this is important. In occupying the office, one would have the opportunity of maturing politically, and if it pleases God for him to get to the presidency, he would be better equipped for the position.

Of all the political parties, why NNPP? Why didn’t you go to the All Progressives Congress (APC) or the main opposition, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)?

The reason is because I am not in the race like any other politician. I did not just chose NNPP. I have already said that my going to the party is divine. So, I went there because of divine mandate and there is no other political party that has the same mandate. From the time I had the revelation of leading the country, I had been asking God how it would work out. I had asked Him to lead me about it and when I came into contact with NNPP through some friends, it was clear to me that that is where I am supposed to be. When you are doing something that you had been ordained to do, there is always peace in your spirit and soul.

The vision is about a new Nigeria, and NNPP is about a new Nigeria. It is about a country where the citizens would be proud to live in. It is about a country where the citizens would enjoy all the respect of other nations when they visit, not that they would be asked to leave, or treated like criminals because of negative reputation at home. I am talking about a country that would not be known for corruption, failure, lack of electricity, lack of infrastructure, killings, stealing and unemployment. It is about a country, where all the youths would find employment when they leave school, where they would have the opportunity to contribute their quota to the development of the country. Only good leadership can make all these possible because the country already has other things that it needs to be great.

What were the steps you took, when you received the vision you are talking about?

Well, the first thing was that I needed to understand it properly and also know how to make it work. It took a while for me to understand why and what God was saying I should do, but eventually, I formed the All Nigeria Youth Reoriented Movement, which we have been using in sensitising youths on how to contribute their quota to national development; promote peaceful coexistence, add value and some other things This was why during the last #EndSARS crisis, it was easy for our members to play active role. We were actively involved as a youth NGO because the idea of a peaceful demonstration was in line with our beliefs and principles. NNPP, from its name to its aims has the same principles as New Nigeria Youth Reoriented.

Was there a formal meeting with the leaders of the party before you decided to align with them, and does this suggest that you have collapsed your association into the NNPP?

It is not about collapsing the NGO into the party, but aligning our activities with the party, making our structures and members available for the party, because the whole idea is for a better Nigeria. In fact, how I came in contact with the party is a proof of divine hand, and that is why we did not find it difficult to align with the party.

You said your going to the NNPP was divine, can you please throw more light on this?

When we were running All Nigerian Youths Reoriented, I didn’t know about a party called the NNPP, not to talk of knowing that its principles and ideals tally with ours. However, it was God who arranged everything. It was somebody, one of the young people in our midst, who drew my attention to it one day, and I was surprised. I was thinking it would be like other political parties. It was a different thing however, when we met the people behind the party. How I met the founder of the party, Mr Boniface Aniebonam was a miracle, but suffice to say that it became clear that both organisations share a common philosophy – a new Nigeria. It was like discovering the pathway to the realisation of your aspirations.

Now that you have become a card carrying member of the NNPP and you are in the race for its vice presidency slot, what becomes of the New Nigeria Reoriented?

It is still there, it is active in the different states of the federation where we have chapters. Good enough, it is an organisation that is based on effective structure. And it is contributing effectively to the party’s strength, especially amongst the youths and women. Our members are excited that the NNPP is providing a vehicle for the realisation of the new Nigeria of their dream, and they are ready to do anything that would make the NNPP emerge victorious. That is why, if you come to our platforms they are lively; members promise dedication to the job of giving Nigerians quality leadership.

People are rooting for you to become the vice presidential candidate of the party, do you honestly think you have all it takes to take up that position?

With every sense of respect, yes, and this is in addition to the fact that I am in the race due to revelation, and everything that God has His hands on will succeed, I also believe that I have the qualities for the position. I am from the Southwest, while the party’s presidential candidate is from the North, and the founder of the party is from the Southeast. In terms of geopolitical consideration, there is already a balance there

