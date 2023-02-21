News Politics

NNPP Mourns As House Of Reps Candidate Dies 4 Days To Election

Posted on Author Adedayo Babatunde Comment(0)
The New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) House of Representatives candidate for Wudil/Garko Constituency in Kano State, Alhaji Kamilu Ado Isa, is dead.
Isa, a former Assistant Comptroller General of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), died after a brief illness on Monday, February 20, 2023.
His death occurred four days before the presidential, senatorial and House of Representatives elections.
In a condolence message to his family, the Presidential candidate of the NNPP, Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, described his demise as a huge vacuum that cannot be replaced.
He said the candidate dedicated his time, wealth and energy to the success of the party and his immediate community, praying for God Almighty to forgive his shortcomings.
“I am saddened by the loss of Hon. Kamilu Ado Isah, the NNPP House of Representatives Candidate for the Wudil/Garko constituency.
“May the Almighty Allah forgive his shortcomings and grant him eternal peace. My condolence to his family, friends and the NNPP Kano Chapter,” he said.
The deceased has been buried according to Islamic rites.
 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Adedayo Babatunde
https://www.newtelegraphng.com/

Related Articles
News Top Stories

PDP: Wike accepts Atiku, Okowa candidacy but…

Posted on Author Emmanuel Masha

…says, ‘Let the South have something, that’s all I’m preaching. You can’t have presidential candidate, Nat’l chair, DG of the campaign’ Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, has declared his support for Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidateof thePeoplesDemocratic Party (PDP), but he is still, however, insistingthatthe party’s National Chairman, Dr. Iyorchia Ayu must resign. Wike […]
News

Lagos East: Appeal Court dismisses Gbadamosi, PDP’s appeal

Posted on Author Akeem Nafiu

The Court of Appeal, Lagos Division, has dismissed a suit filed by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) seeking to disqualify Senator Adetokunbo Abiru of the All Progressives Congress (APC) from continuing to represent Lagos East senatorial district at the Senate. A three-man panel of the appellate court affirmed the March 1, 2021 decision of Justice […]
News

Stakeholders task African countries on COVID-19 vaccine production

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi

Participants attending the fourth edition of the Africa Health Agenda International Conference (AHAIC 2021) have urged African countries to urgently create its own capacity to manufacture and distribute the COVID-19 vaccines. The call from a diverse group of stakeholders was in response to heightened nationalism that had threatened to deny lower and middle income countries, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica