NNPP National Assembly Candidate Drags INEC To Court

The candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) for Anambra Central senatorial district in the February 25 National Assembly election, Princess Helen Mbakwe has vowed to drag the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to court for activities that led to her defeat during the poll.

She expressed dissatisfaction with the action of INEC for printing a blurred logo of her political party and other irregularities in the ballot paper used for the National Assembly election which posed serious identification challenges to prospective voters to cast their votes for her and diverted votes to other parties instead.

Princess Mbakwe stated this during a press briefing held on Friday at the secretariat complex of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) Anambra State Council, Awka the state capital.

“I am glad to have polled the number of block votes I did despite the challenges of my party logo and identification experienced by those who voted and those who intended to vote for me.

“Our logo was blurred or practically not existent on the ballot paper, thereby confusing my voters,” she said.

Mbakwe said, Let me strongly condemn poor handling of the printing of my party’s logo on the ballot papers by INEC thereby frustrating my ambition and the bright chances I have to contribute to a better Nigeria. You all know the details of the logo of my party, NNPP, which is a basket of food and the party’s name, NNPP. Whereas INEC presents nothing like looks like the basket of food nor the acronym NNPP on the ballot paper.”

“The INEC ballot paper and the NNPP confused many of my supporters and they voted for any other parties, LP (Labour Party) and YPP (Young Progressive Party.”

“In parts of Anambra South where I have strong supporters, like in Idemili North and South, INEC officials never showed up until noon and thereabout; this too disenfranchised my early voters who had stood out to vote for me, the NNPP candidate stated.

She maintains that she is still ready to serve my people because I believe strongly in the principle of the rule of law, equity, fairness and justice hence my desire to serve my senatorial district. My patriotism is unflinching and my view to contributing to repairing my country is still alive and burning.

“Concerning the NNPP logo that was blurred and the part played by the INEC, I am talking with my lawyer as I will be moving for the cancellation of the senatorial election as I was completely left out of the voting process after having campaigned vigorously,” she said.

However, she congratulated the winner of the contest, Senator Victor Umeh for emerging victoriously at the polls and the people of the senatorial district for demonstrating the Democratic spirit by coming out to cast their votes en masse as well as exercising their franchise.

According to her, the people of Anambra’ Central senatorial district braves it and came out to exercise your franchise.

Also, Mbakwe also expressed appreciation to the State Governor, Prof. Charles Soludo,” for providing the calm and violent free environment for the 2023 elections.”

Mbakwe further urged the people of the senatorial district and supporters to remain calm while the leaders of the party chart the course towards correcting the errors made by the INEC against the NNPP during the elections.

