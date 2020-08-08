NNPP out to free Edo from APC, PDP bondage –Tracy Agol

Ambassador Tracy Agol Ebun is the candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) for the September 19, 2020, governorship election in Edo State. She spoke on her chances in the election and the failure of the political class, among other issues. Excerpts…

How do you feel emerging candidate of the NNPP?

I feel very excited, and I will gladly tell you why. Let me not go into the long story of how I emerged as the candidate of our great party in Edo. We had very serious aspirants and highly committed politicians in our party who contested the position, but as God would have it, getting to the venue of the primaries, God favoured me. Our delegates called me and said, ‘mama, we have decided that you are the one that will fly our flag at this election’, and all other aspirants decided to step down. To me, that was Heavens speaking on my behalf, so I consider myself a sent woman from God to come to Edo State and put the wrongs right and liberate Edo State.

Does NNPP have the political structure to win an election of this magnitude?

Our party is relatively new in Edo State, but one thing I want our people to understand is that in today politics, the political platform doesn’t play much role again, what matters is the calibre and personality of the candidate. In Edo State, I have paid my dues politically; my name is no longer new in the political register of Edo State. I have been there since 1999, and if you go round the length and breadth of Edo State, there is no local government in the state that does not know Pastor Mrs. Agol Tracy Ebun. I have the political structure and manpower to win the election. I have held various political positions in the state and the national level. To me, it is God that gives power, it is God that blesses a man, it is God that determines who becomes who and who gets what, it is God that gives positions, it is God that lifts man up and it is that same God that brings man down. Let me say this categorically, structure or no structure, NNPP is going to win this election because I have the backing of Heavens.

Apart from the political structure, do you have the financial muscle to face APC and PDP?

That is why I’m coming out to tell the people of Edo State that they don’t need to go into using thugs. You don’t need to go into violence to win elections, you don’t need to go into the blackmailing of opponents before you win an election, and you also don’t need money to exchange hands before you can win. Yes, you need money to service the people, print posters, and handbills, you need also to take care of the structure but what I’m against is vote-buying. A situation where politicians will loot the state treasury because they want to gain political power should not be so. Time has come for our electorates to begin to look at aspirants in their faces and say, ‘no, I won’t sell my vote to you’. You must not go bribing and corruption before you can win election. Voters should see the programmes and what the person has to offer, not how much he can pay to get votes.

How is your political strength?

Do you have followership across the 192 wards in the state? As I speak with you, we have people across the 18 local governments. They are on the ground selling our programmes to the people, and before the election, we must have succeeded in combing the entire 192 wards. I did not come into this race alone, it is God that has sent me to come and liberate Edo people from the bondage they are in. He that has sent me knows how he is going to make it work out. Let me say this, since I started to occupy positions I have never struggled for it, it has always been designed and ordained by God Almighty.

How do you see the political drama in Edo?

Some politicians have turned themselves into political lords in the state, and that is what NNPP is coming to break. If you are a popular politician among your people, you do not need to change from one party to another. They are taking the good people of Edo State for granted. The present APC and PDP candidates have hidden agenda, they have not told us what they left in the Government House that they want to go and collect. They want to kill the light of God in Edo State, but Edo people need leaders that fear God, not liars, or vampires. It is because of the cash and carry politics that we practice in Nigeria, that people with questionable characters find their ways into sensitive positions of authority, and the masses are the ones suffering. I want to tell the good people of Edo that both APC and PDP would be frustrated on the day of election. God would set in confusion that at the end, both parties would face very serious crises that would lead to NNPP taking over the state because they do not have the people at heart, they are coming for their personal interest.

What is your advice to the voters?

I call on the voters to take their time, because this is not the time to mortgage their future. Politicians have fooled us enough. Our youths should resist being used for selfish ends. They should also know that these big time politicians do not have their children in Edo State, and their wives do not vote here, so why should our youths allow themselves to be used as tools. We must join hands to chase APC and PDP out of this state because they do not have any good agenda for the poor. They are just putting the people in bondage. Edo people have tested both the APC and PDP government, they have not been able to take us to the Promised Land, and so we need to test another political party. This is why NNPP is coming on board, we are coming to change the narratives, we are coming to power to reposition Edo and put the state back to where it should be. NNPP is the party to beat in this election; all we ask for is a free, fair, credible and violence free election.

Like this: Like Loading...