NNPP planning to unleash mayhem, rig election –Kano APC

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has accused the opposition New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) of plotting to rig Saturday’s Kano State governorship and House of Assembly elections. However, the ruling party vowed to frustrate any plans to manipulate the polls. In a statement, the Commissioner for Information andInternal Affairs MuhammadGarbasaidtheAPCwas compelledtobring thealleged plan to the attention of the public, “because this could disruptthegovernorshipand Houseof Assemblyelections to its favour”. He stated that the government had received credible information on how thugs will be hired from villages in Kanoandbeyondtoupsetthe electoralprocessthroughviolence, massive rigging, ballot box snatching and arson.

