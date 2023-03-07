NNPP planning to unleash mayhem, rig election –Kano APC

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has accused the opposition New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) of plotting to rig Saturday’s Kano State governorship and House of Assembly elections. However, the ruling party vowed to frustrate any plans to manipulate the polls. In a statement, the Commissioner for Information andInternal Affairs MuhammadGarbasaidtheAPCwas compelledtobring thealleged plan to the attention of the public, “because this could disruptthegovernorshipand Houseof Assemblyelections to its favour”. He stated that the government had received credible information on how thugs will be hired from villages in Kanoandbeyondtoupsetthe electoralprocessthroughviolence, massive rigging, ballot box snatching and arson.
Related Articles
Fani-Kayode: Treasury looters now heroes in APC –Party chieftain
A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Niger State, Jonathan Vatsa has lambasted the leadership of the party for the red carpet reception accorded former Minister of Aviation, Chief Femi Fani Kayode for defecting to the party, describing it as “shocking and embarrassing”. Vatsa, who was the Spokesman of the APC in […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Senate passes N17.3trn revised budget for 2022
*Approves additional N3.55trn for petrol subsidy *Adjourns plenary till April 26 The Senate Thursday approved a revised budget of N17,319,704,091,019 trillion for the 2022 fiscal year. The Senate gave the approval following the passage of a bill to amend the 2022 Appropriations Act transmitted to the National Assembly on February 10, 2022, by President Muhammadu […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Edo election: INEC presents voter’s register to political parties
Ahead of the September 19 governorship election in Edo State, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) yesterday presented soft copies of the voters’ register to the 14 political parties participating in the election. The INEC National Commissioner in charge of Edo, Rivers and Bayelsa States, Mrs. May Agbamuche-Mbu, presented the register to the political […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)