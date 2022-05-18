News

NNPP Presidential Aspirant Olufemi Ajadi Visits Olubafo

Olufemi Ajadi, presidential aspirant under the platform of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) has stormed the palace of Olubafo, Oba Alayande Alabi Kazeem to formally declare his presidential aspiration.

Ajadi was accompanied on the Wednesday visit by some staunch members of the NNPP

While addressing the chiefs; youths and other reputable people of Ibafo in the palace of Olubafo, Ajadi said he was not an everyday politician.

He said instead that he decided to join the Nigerian presidential race to rescue the poor who had been marginalised in the area of development by the state and the federal government.

“As a bonafide resident of this community and a son of the Yoruba land, I have come to receive your blessing as we engage in the political journey,” he said.

Oba Kazeem, said Yoruba had engaged positively in the running of the affairs of Nigeria, adding that why the Yoruba region has not been carried along in the present administration is not obvious to him.

He advised the aspirant not to forget his political constituency, Ibafo, Ogun State upon getting to the seat of power, adding that the former president who was from Ogun State did not fully meet the expectations of the citizens of Ogun State while in office.

“You have declared your presidential ambition in the time when insecurity is rampant, may you not witness evils,” he prayed.

A chief from the palace, Alhaji Chief Qadri Babatunde said it was by the grace of God to see a young presidential aspirant with vision and commitment to fulfill his promise, adding that most Nigerians were not bold, but rather afraid to come out to be counted

“Ajadi has declared his presidential aspiration today but if we love him we should all go and get our PVC,” he said.

The youth leader of the town, Morufu Osho, expressed happiness with the aspiration of Ajadi adding: “Ajadi should not opt of the race but make sure that electricity, good roads, and other valuable infrastructures are done when he eventually becomes the president of Nigeria,” he said.

The Otun Iya’Laje of Ibafo, Chief Mrs. Monsurat Alawiye, said she wished Ajadi well and assured him of the women’s support, adding that women especially the widows and the less privileged, were suffering,.

She added that the women have been engaged in the collection of loans from the local loan investment as means of surviving as the economy has not been friendly to them.

“Ajadi, you have tried in the provision of communal benefits in all ramifications, so we wish you success in your political career for other Nigerians to feel your humanitarian service,” she said.

