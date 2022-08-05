News

NNPP slams Buhari over N1.4bn vehicle donations to Niger Republic

Posted on Author Johnchuks Onuanyim Comment(0)

The New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) has slammed President Muhammadu Buhari over his donation of vehicles worth #1.4 billion to the neighbouring country, Niger Republic. According to the party, there was no rationale in the action of the President in donating such huge amount of money to other country to fight insecurity when the same is ravaging Nigeria. Admonishing the President, in the statement from the National Publicity Secretary of the NNPP, Dr Agbo Major, the party said: “For long, Nigerians live in fear of the ubiquitous, rampaging terrorists who attack citizens at their homes, farmlands, highways, railways, airports, offices and security facilities. Nigerians now sleep with one-eye open ready to escape terrorists’ onslaughts.

“Thousands of fellow compatriots have been killed and kidnapped for ransom, schools hurriedly closed due to rising insecurity in the country. “Recently, Federal legislators lamented their inability to travel to their constituencies to campaign for their reelection bids as a result of worsening insecurity. “Terrorists have the affront to say that they would kidnap President Buhari after attacking presidential convoy in Katsina, Kuje Correctional facility and Guards Brigade in Abuja.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

COVID-19: PTF spots 22 high risk LGs in 13 states

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye Abuja

  For refusing to acknowledge the existence of Coronavirus (COVID-19), refusal to report testing, and not having any isolation centre, the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 has declared Kogi State a high risk destination, thereby asking Nigerians against visiting the place.   National Incidence Manager of the PTF, Dr. Mukhtar Muhammad, in his comments […]
News

ICC and its macabre dance

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The International Criminal Court (ICC) finally lost it. The decision of its outgoing prosecutor, Fatou Bensouda, to investigate Nigeria’s Security Forces for human rights abuses and the equivalent of war crimes is one that the officials of that institution should have better weighed and advise against. Bensouda’s desperation to score achievements before leaving office is […]
News

Nigeria’s sea cargo drops by N2.4trn in one year

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

The value of export cargo moved by sea from Nigeria to other countries dropped by N2.3 trillion between September 2019 and September 2020. Data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) show that sea cargo which fetched the country N5.3 trillion in revenue in the third quarter of 2019 dropped to N2.9 trillion by the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica