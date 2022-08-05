NNPP slams Buhari over N1.4bn vehicle donations to Niger Republic

The New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) has slammed President Muhammadu Buhari over his donation of vehicles worth #1.4 billion to the neighbouring country, Niger Republic. According to the party, there was no rationale in the action of the President in donating such huge amount of money to other country to fight insecurity when the same is ravaging Nigeria. Admonishing the President, in the statement from the National Publicity Secretary of the NNPP, Dr Agbo Major, the party said: “For long, Nigerians live in fear of the ubiquitous, rampaging terrorists who attack citizens at their homes, farmlands, highways, railways, airports, offices and security facilities. Nigerians now sleep with one-eye open ready to escape terrorists’ onslaughts.

“Thousands of fellow compatriots have been killed and kidnapped for ransom, schools hurriedly closed due to rising insecurity in the country. “Recently, Federal legislators lamented their inability to travel to their constituencies to campaign for their reelection bids as a result of worsening insecurity. “Terrorists have the affront to say that they would kidnap President Buhari after attacking presidential convoy in Katsina, Kuje Correctional facility and Guards Brigade in Abuja.

