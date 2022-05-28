NNPP: South west leaders meet in Ogun, endorse Ajadi’s political roles

The Chairmen of the South West chapter of the New Nigeria People’s Party have commended the excellent leadership, dexterity, and hard work of the National leader Dr. Rabiu Musa Kwankwanso.

The forum in a statement issued after the meeting recently held in Abeokuta also thanked the NWC ably led by Prof. Rufai Alkali and all members of the National Executive Committee of NNPP for positioning the party as the new bride of the Nigerian people.

The forum passed a vote of confidence on the national leadership of the party and further restates its loyalty at all times.

The chairmen noted with satisfaction the growing acceptability of the NNPP across the country and attributed the growth to the strict execution of party programs and obeisance to rules and regulations.

They discussed challenges in state chapters and resolve to continue to engage stakeholders in the party in tackling them.

Such challenges include mobility, campaign souvenirs, funding, and sentiments being employed by tribal jingoists within the region in our quest to market the NNPP to our people.

The chairmen restated their commitment to the South West Zonal leadership under the Chairmanship of Prince Ayoade Ademola and restates its unalloyed support in making the South West Zone an impenetrable region for other parties.

The forum called on the Zonal leadership to convene an urgent meeting where issues of mutual concern in the states can be addressed by the Zonal leadership.

The forum received reports on developments across State chapters on mass defections into the party, and successful conduct of party primaries with the following results:

OYO STATE

HoA

38

House of Representatives

14

Senate

3

OGUN STATE

HoA

26

HoR

9

Senate

3

OSUN STATE

HoA

26

HoR

9

Senate

3

EKITI STATE

HoA

26

HoR

6

Senate

3

LAGOS STATE

HoA

40

HoR

24

Senate

3

ONDO STATE

HoA

26

HoR

9

Senate

3.

The forum acknowledged the exceptional leadership roles of Alh. Adebisi Olopoeyan, Dr. T.K.O Aluko, and Mr. Olufemi Ajadi in providing support, and guidance and ensuring the formidability of NNPP in the South West Region.

The forum agreed to float a support group that will assist in galvanizing political and funding support to the states particularly on massive membership drive into the NNPP.

The chairmen admonished the State Executive members to always adhere to party rules and regulations and conduct themselves in all manners and aspects with a great sense of discipline and ensure absolute loyalty to the party as represented by their State Chairmen.

The Forum admonished the South West Zonal leadership particularly the Women Leaders to seek the cooperation of all the State Chairmen in harmonizing their programs for effective coordination, synergy, and participation.

The forum urged all party members and stakeholders to in the interest of rescuing and rebuilding our nation mobilize the support of delegates for the success of the aspiration of Engr. Dr. Rabiu Musa Kwankwanso to become the flag bearer of NNPP for the 2023 Presidential election.

Forum appreciates the love and mobilization efforts of Mr. Olufemi Ajadi in aspiring for the NNPP Presidential ticket and welcomes his decision to massively support the aspiration of Engr. Rabiu Musa Kwankwanso to emerge as the Presidential candidate of the NNPP.

The forum urged support for the upcoming elections in Ekiti and Osun states scheduled for June 18, 2022, and July 16, 2022, respectively.

The Forum congratulated all candidates on the platform of NNPP in the South West region and assures them of mass mobilization for their victory at the polls.

