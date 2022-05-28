News

NNPP: South west leaders meet in Ogun, endorse Ajadi’s political roles

The Chairmen of the South West chapter of the New Nigeria People’s Party have commended the excellent leadership, dexterity, and hard work of the National leader Dr. Rabiu Musa Kwankwanso.

The forum in a statement issued after the meeting recently held in Abeokuta also thanked the NWC ably led by Prof. Rufai Alkali and all members of the National Executive Committee of NNPP for positioning the party as the new bride of the Nigerian people.

The forum passed a vote of confidence on the national leadership of the party and further restates its loyalty at all times.

The chairmen noted with satisfaction the growing acceptability of the NNPP across the country and attributed the growth to the strict execution of party programs and obeisance to rules and regulations.

They discussed challenges in state chapters and resolve to continue to engage stakeholders in the party in tackling them.

Such challenges include mobility, campaign souvenirs, funding, and sentiments being employed by tribal jingoists within the region in our quest to market the NNPP to our people.

The chairmen restated their commitment to the South West Zonal leadership under the Chairmanship of Prince Ayoade Ademola and restates its unalloyed support in making the South West Zone an impenetrable region for other parties.

The forum called on the Zonal leadership to convene an urgent meeting where issues of mutual concern in the states can be addressed by the Zonal leadership.

The forum received reports on developments across State chapters on mass defections into the party, and successful conduct of party primaries with the following results:

OYO STATE
HoA
38
House of Representatives
14
Senate
3
OGUN STATE
HoA
26
HoR
9
Senate
3

OSUN STATE
HoA
26
HoR
9
Senate
3

EKITI STATE
HoA
26
HoR
6
Senate
3

LAGOS STATE
HoA
40
HoR
24
Senate
3

ONDO STATE
HoA
26
HoR
9
Senate
3.

The forum acknowledged the exceptional leadership roles of Alh. Adebisi Olopoeyan, Dr. T.K.O Aluko, and Mr. Olufemi Ajadi in providing support, and guidance and ensuring the formidability of NNPP in the South West Region.

The forum agreed to float a support group that will assist in galvanizing political and funding support to the states particularly on massive membership drive into the NNPP.

The chairmen admonished the State Executive members to always adhere to party rules and regulations and conduct themselves in all manners and aspects with a great sense of discipline and ensure absolute loyalty to the party as represented by their State Chairmen.

The Forum admonished the South West Zonal leadership particularly the Women Leaders to seek the cooperation of all the State Chairmen in harmonizing their programs for effective coordination, synergy, and participation.

The forum urged all party members and stakeholders to in the interest of rescuing and rebuilding our nation mobilize the support of delegates for the success of the aspiration of Engr. Dr. Rabiu Musa Kwankwanso to become the flag bearer of NNPP for the 2023 Presidential election.

Forum appreciates the love and mobilization efforts of Mr. Olufemi Ajadi in aspiring for the NNPP Presidential ticket and welcomes his decision to massively support the aspiration of Engr. Rabiu Musa Kwankwanso to emerge as the Presidential candidate of the NNPP.

The forum urged support for the upcoming elections in Ekiti and Osun states scheduled for June 18, 2022, and July 16, 2022, respectively.

The Forum congratulated all candidates on the platform of NNPP in the South West region and assures them of mass mobilization for their victory at the polls.

 

Our Reporters

News

Angry protesters block Benin-Sapele-Warri highway over 8 years of blackout

Posted on Author Ola James

Thousands of people from Mosogar community in Ethiope West Local Government Area of Delta State recently caused a massive gridlock as they took to the Benin-Sapele-Warri Expressway, demanding for electricity after eight years of blackout. The residents also accused the community leaders of fraud saying, “They collected money from us and yet we have not […]
News

Terrorism: Invite Akpabio for questioning, PDP tells DSS

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze,

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has called on the Department of State Services (DSS) and other security agencies to invite the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Godswill Akpabio, to name politicians behind the acts of terrorism and banditry in the country. PDP, in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, said Senator […]
News

5 Nigerian start-ups raise $57.65m in one month

Posted on Author Samson Akintaro

Five of Nigeria’s young tech companies raised a total of $57.65 million in seed funding in July this year, Sunday Telegraph has learnt. This is even as foreign investments in the country’s start-up ecosystem continue to grow.   According to the new series of funding compiled by the Nigeria Investment Promotion Commission (NIPC), the investors’ […]

