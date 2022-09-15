News

NNPP To APC, PDP: Leave Kwankwaso alone

The New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) has called on the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to let be the Presidential candidate of the party, Senator Musa Kwankwaso. The party also asked the APC and PDP to stop wooing members of the NNPP ahead of the general elections.

The NNPP National Chairman, Prof. Rufai Ahmed Alkali, gave the warning on Tuesday in a statement he issued in Abuja. Alkali decried the reports of the NNPP Presidential candidate working for or stepping own for the candidates of the ruling party or the opposition, even as NNPP had refuted this severally. According to him, was there any plan for Kwankwaso to step down and support any other political party, he would have done that a long time. He said: “it is an effort in futility for any political party to be sponsoring news items of the NNPP Presidential candidate stepping down for its candidate or for them to woo the members to their party.”

 

