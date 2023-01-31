NNPP To CBN: Naira redesign timing, strategy wrong

The New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) has insisted that the timing and strategy of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) naira redesign was faulty. The National Chairman, Prof. Rufai Ahmed Alkali,stated this in Abuja, while corroborating the position of the party’s Presidential candidate, Senator Musa Kwankwaso’s position on the naira redesign. Kwankwaso had in an interviewwithsomejournalists faulted, especiallythe dateline for the swapping of the naira from the old to the new. According to him, the masses and low income earners are the ones bearing brunt of the redesign and the dateline of swapping. Asked about his feelings on the redesign and the dateline, he said, “First of all let me start by sympathizing with the people of Nigeria most especially the common man and the masses who hustle day and night to earn a living in order to provide for the needs of their immediate families. “In fact, this policy that was introduced at this critical time most especially as the general election moves nearer is something to be worried about because the period given by the Government to change the old Naira notes to the new naira notes is not enough to meet up despite all the calls from different channels to extend the period given by the Federal Government which was only listened to two days to Jan. 31 dateline.” “Beside, one of the responsibilities of the government is to subsidize for the people by providing security and protect the lives of the citizenry and also boost the economy to enable the citizens provide for the needs of their families.”
Related Articles
Why we reviewed 2020 budget, by Kwara govt
The Kwara State government at the weekend said the recent review of the 2020 budget was to reflect the current global economic realities in manners that align with basic needs of the populace. Commissioner for Finance and Planning, Olasunmbo Oyeyemi Florence, who disclosed this at a public dissemination meeting on the revised 2020 budget, […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
COVID-19: Medical experts uneasy over resumption of flights
Insist risk of transmission high Against the background that the Federal Government has announced the resumption schedule for domestic flight operations in Nigeria, a medical expert has urged governments to adopt measures that would lower the risk of passengers becoming infected with coronavirus during the period of their flights. The President of the […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Kalu hails ex-Cross River gov, Donald Duke, at 60
Chief Whip of the Senate, Dr. Orji Kalu, has described ex-Governor of Cross River State, Chief Donald Duke, as a highly detrabilized Nigerian and patriotic statesman with passion for a just and fair society. Extolling the virtues of the politician, Kalu acknowledged the giant accomplishments of Duke in all facets of life. The […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)