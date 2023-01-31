NNPP To CBN: Naira redesign timing, strategy wrong

The New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) has insisted that the timing and strategy of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) naira redesign was faulty. The National Chairman, Prof. Rufai Ahmed Alkali,stated this in Abuja, while corroborating the position of the party’s Presidential candidate, Senator Musa Kwankwaso’s position on the naira redesign. Kwankwaso had in an interviewwithsomejournalists faulted, especiallythe dateline for the swapping of the naira from the old to the new. According to him, the masses and low income earners are the ones bearing brunt of the redesign and the dateline of swapping. Asked about his feelings on the redesign and the dateline, he said, “First of all let me start by sympathizing with the people of Nigeria most especially the common man and the masses who hustle day and night to earn a living in order to provide for the needs of their immediate families. “In fact, this policy that was introduced at this critical time most especially as the general election moves nearer is something to be worried about because the period given by the Government to change the old Naira notes to the new naira notes is not enough to meet up despite all the calls from different channels to extend the period given by the Federal Government which was only listened to two days to Jan. 31 dateline.” “Beside, one of the responsibilities of the government is to subsidize for the people by providing security and protect the lives of the citizenry and also boost the economy to enable the citizens provide for the needs of their families.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...