NNPP to ICPC, EFCC: Arrest Gaya for inducing voters with N5,000

Kano South Senatorial Candidate of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), Abdu- Rahaman Kawu Sumaila, has called on Independent Corrupt Practices Commission and the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), to quickly effect the arrest and prosecution of the District’s incumbent Senator Kabiru Ibrahim Gaya, for alleged commencing of votes buying and coercing of electorates from the zone by sharing N5,000 to each of them. Senator Gaya was said to have commenced the distribution of N5,000 each to his 16 Kano South Local Governments Area of the Senatorial District on what he termed as “Empowerments.”

However, to the NNPP candidate: “That is nothing but a clear vote buying few days to elections.” AbduRahaman Sumaila, who was a former House of Representatives Minority Leader, also a former President Muhammadu Buhari’s National Assembly aide, told journalists at a News Conference, Saturday in Kano, that, “what Senator Gaya is doing was nothing but a clear votes buying.” He asked: “Why wouldn’t Gaya distribute the N5,000 socalled empowerments in the last four years until he realised that he will not make it back to the Senate for not doing anything to his Constituents?” “I challenge Kabiru Gaya to state openly what he has done in the 16 local government areas he is representing for the last 16 years in the Senate and as a Ranking Senator who was the Chairman of several committees including, Works.”

Furthermore, he alleged that due to the defeat staring Senator Gaya in the face and fear of the consequences of his failed Senate Representations, he is now using thugs to coerce People including openly attacking them, “just like what happened in Karaye on Friday where many people were injured and receiving treatment at hospital.” Similarly, Sumaila made a strong allegation that Gaya as the Senate Committee Chairman is trying to use INEC to manipulate the elections, urging the Chairman of INEC Professor Mohmoud Yakub to distance himself from Gaya. “I’m calling on the Chairman of INEC Professor Mohmoud Yakub to come out openly and distance himself from the Senate Committee Chairman of INEC who is bragging that he will use his position to ensure that he wins the next general elections”.

 

