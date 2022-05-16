News

NNPP warns Ogun gov of coming political ‘tsunami’

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran Abeokuta Comment(0)

Ogun State New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) has said the political “tsunami” sweeping through Kano State will soon hit Ogun State. The Chairman, Olaposi Oginni, who stated this yesterday in Abeokuta, vowed that the party would dislodge the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) from power in the state in 2023. Oginni stated this when Olujobi Ezekiel Fayoyin declared his interest in contesting the governorship poll under the platform of the party. Oginni said: “We are going to dislodge the government of Dapo Abiodun and come May 29, 2023, the governor on the platform  of NNPP shall be sworn in as the next governor of Ogun state. “Ogun State is next to start experiencing the political tsunami that is sweeping through Kano state. As I’m talking to you hundreds of members of APC are dumping their party and joining us in Kano State. “In Ogun State by 2023, history is going to repeat itself, as our candidate is going to defeat an incumbent governor.” “We are going to change the narrative of Ogun State politics. Fayoyin is one of the three governorship aspirants that we have under the platform of our party in Ogun state. I want to say emphatically, that we are presenting the best candidate to the people of Ogun State.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Akeredolu, Mimiko calls for prayers, love among Nigerians

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh AKURE

Ondo State Governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, has tasked Nigerians on the need to offer prayers for the country and strive to love one another to overcome the challenges facing the country.   This was just as a former governor in the state, Dr. Olusegun Mimiko, called for a fairer, just and equitable country, where the spirit […]
News

Magic wand of Delta’s #Widows Alert

Posted on Author Dominic Adewole

Preamble #Widows Alert is one of the magic wands of the Delta State Governor Ifeanyi Okowa. It is a phenomenon he has deployed to boost the new era of ‘Prosperity for All Deltans’ mantra which he promised in the Wealth and Job Creation of his 2015 SMART agenda, which has now metamorphosised into finishing strong […]
News Top Stories

IPOB: FG writes western diplomats, highlights Nnamdi Kanu’s ‘sin

Posted on Author Ndubuisi Ugah

The Federal Government yesterday explained the circumstances surrounding the ‘arrest’ of the leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Mr. Nnamdi Kanu, who, it said, allegedly spearheaded the killing of 60 persons and the destruction of property in 55 attacks across the South-East and South- South within four months. According to the News […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica