NNPP warns Ogun gov of coming political ‘tsunami’

Ogun State New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) has said the political “tsunami” sweeping through Kano State will soon hit Ogun State. The Chairman, Olaposi Oginni, who stated this yesterday in Abeokuta, vowed that the party would dislodge the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) from power in the state in 2023. Oginni stated this when Olujobi Ezekiel Fayoyin declared his interest in contesting the governorship poll under the platform of the party. Oginni said: “We are going to dislodge the government of Dapo Abiodun and come May 29, 2023, the governor on the platform of NNPP shall be sworn in as the next governor of Ogun state. “Ogun State is next to start experiencing the political tsunami that is sweeping through Kano state. As I’m talking to you hundreds of members of APC are dumping their party and joining us in Kano State. “In Ogun State by 2023, history is going to repeat itself, as our candidate is going to defeat an incumbent governor.” “We are going to change the narrative of Ogun State politics. Fayoyin is one of the three governorship aspirants that we have under the platform of our party in Ogun state. I want to say emphatically, that we are presenting the best candidate to the people of Ogun State.”
