NNPP’s candidate Kwankwaso will restore Nigeria’s glory – Olufemi Ajadi

Olufemi Ajadi, a chieftain of the New Nigeria People’s Party, NNPP, has congratulated Sen Rabiu Kwankwaso for emerging as the party’s presidential candidate.

This followed the affirmation of Kwankwaso as the party’s flagbearer for the 2023 general election during it’s special convention in Abuja on Thursday.

Speaking on the development on Friday, Ajadi told journalists that Kwankwaso is the leader Nigeria needs at this critical stage.

Ajadi described the former Kano governor as a great Nigerian, accomplished politician, and administrator who would rescue the country from collapse.

He noted that Nigeria could no longer afford to elect looters of the treasury which would further endanger the economy of Nigeria.

Ajadi stated that he did not step down from the presidential race for Kwankwaso for personal gains but as a demonstration of his belief in his capability.

He said: “I did not make the decision to get favors. I stepped down my presidential ambition for his excellency, Rabiu Kwankwaso because I checked his records and I found him worthy to lead this country.

“I discovered that Nigeria needs a selfless, sincere, and servant-based leadership, guided by the highest sense of equity and fairness.

“Kwankwaso, during his time in office and out of service, gave scholarships to students across Nigeria.

“He helped Nigerian youths from the south and north. He believes in Nigerian youths. Kano was highly secure under his leadership. He is loved across the board because he is selfless. He is experienced and knows what to do to restore the glory of our nation.

“I congratulate him once again for his victory, it is a victory for not just him or NNPP but for all Nigerians. I can vouch for him that he will not disappoint Nigerians.”

Ajadi also seized the opportunity to urge Nigerians to get their Permanent Voters Cards.

He said: “I have always said that INEC will not count Twitter rants in 2023. We must take our country away from looters and politicians that lack positive ideas, therefore, all eligible Nigerians must get their voters card and be ready to vote. It is better to waste 8 hours to get PVC and vote than to waste another 8 years with politicians who have double citizenship and will run away once they finish crumbling the nation.”

 

