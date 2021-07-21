News

No alternative to peace– Kwara gov

Posted on Author Stephen Olufemi Oni Comment(0)

Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has reiterated his message of peace and tolerance among Nigerians, hours after he led his state to one of the most peaceful and orderly Eid gatherings in recent history. In a short interview with reporters before paying Eid homage to the Emir of Ilorin Dr Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari, AbdulRazaq said development occurs only in an atmosphere of peace, mutual tolerance and understanding. AbdulRazaq told reporters in Ilorin, the state capital, that: “It is a message of peace. There is no alternative to peace. This is a state of harmony and we should let it remain like that. Our founding fathers worked so hard to entrench peace in the state and we will continue to promote peace and unity in our dear state. “It is a new frontier. Security wise, we have seen improvements across the country. We are certain that things will continue to get better.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Nigeria has lost a patriot, says gov Ortom

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen MAKURDI

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary Mr. Terver Akase said the death of Mr. Odumakin is the end of an illustrious career marked by objectivity and patriotism.   He said Odumakin was a voice of reason and a respected human rights activist whose contributions during the days of […]
News Top Stories

Insecurity: FG, Senate disagree on funding for Army

Posted on Author Onwuka Nzeshi Abuja

The Federal Government and the Senate Committee on Army yesterday disagreed on the place of funding and equipping of the Nigeria Army and the worsening insecurity being witnessed across the country.   The disagreement came to the fore at a meeting between the Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Mrs. Zainab Ahmed, representatives of […]
News

Onochie: Yakubu, INEC officials not our members –PDP

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) said that the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Mahmood Yakubu or any member of the commission was not its cardcarrying member. The party said the claim by the All Progressives Congress (APC) in an attempt to justify the nomination of President Muhammadu Buhari’s aide, Lauretta Onochie […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica