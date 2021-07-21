No alternative to peace– Kwara gov

Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has reiterated his message of peace and tolerance among Nigerians, hours after he led his state to one of the most peaceful and orderly Eid gatherings in recent history. In a short interview with reporters before paying Eid homage to the Emir of Ilorin Dr Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari, AbdulRazaq said development occurs only in an atmosphere of peace, mutual tolerance and understanding. AbdulRazaq told reporters in Ilorin, the state capital, that: “It is a message of peace. There is no alternative to peace. This is a state of harmony and we should let it remain like that. Our founding fathers worked so hard to entrench peace in the state and we will continue to promote peace and unity in our dear state. “It is a new frontier. Security wise, we have seen improvements across the country. We are certain that things will continue to get better.”

