No alternative to peace– Kwara gov

Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has reiterated his message of peace and tolerance among Nigerians, hours after he led his state to one of the most peaceful and orderly Eid gatherings in recent history. In a short interview with reporters before paying Eid homage to the Emir of Ilorin Dr Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari, AbdulRazaq said development occurs only in an atmosphere of peace, mutual tolerance and understanding. AbdulRazaq told reporters in Ilorin, the state capital, that: “It is a message of peace. There is no alternative to peace. This is a state of harmony and we should let it remain like that. Our founding fathers worked so hard to entrench peace in the state and we will continue to promote peace and unity in our dear state. “It is a new frontier. Security wise, we have seen improvements across the country. We are certain that things will continue to get better.”
Related Articles
Nigeria has lost a patriot, says gov Ortom
Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary Mr. Terver Akase said the death of Mr. Odumakin is the end of an illustrious career marked by objectivity and patriotism. He said Odumakin was a voice of reason and a respected human rights activist whose contributions during the days of […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Insecurity: FG, Senate disagree on funding for Army
The Federal Government and the Senate Committee on Army yesterday disagreed on the place of funding and equipping of the Nigeria Army and the worsening insecurity being witnessed across the country. The disagreement came to the fore at a meeting between the Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Mrs. Zainab Ahmed, representatives of […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Onochie: Yakubu, INEC officials not our members –PDP
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) said that the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Mahmood Yakubu or any member of the commission was not its cardcarrying member. The party said the claim by the All Progressives Congress (APC) in an attempt to justify the nomination of President Muhammadu Buhari’s aide, Lauretta Onochie […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)