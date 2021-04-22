No amount of killings, terrorism can stop Igbo Presidency in 2023 –Sen. Ogba

…as Senate calls on FG to prosecute killers in Ebonyi

Senator Obinna Ogba, representing Ebonyi Central Senatorial District on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), yesterday, said that no amount of killings and terrorism in the South East would stop the region from producing the next President of Nigeria come 2023.

Senator Ogba also insisted that the South East geopolitical zone of the country must be allowed and supported by other geopolitical enclaves to produce the next President, if Nigeria must remain united as one indivisible entity. This was as the Senate urged the Nigerian Police and other security agencies to comprehensively investigate the incessant attacks on Ebonyi communities, with a view to arresting and prosecuting the perpetrators. These positions were taken by the lawmakers following a motion brought to the floor of the apex legislative chamber during plenary, by Senator Ogba on “incessant killings in Ebonyi State”.

While condemning in strongest terms the various attacks on communities in Ebonyi by alleged herdsmen, the Red chamber also urged the Federal Government to put appropriate measures in place to forestall future attacks. It further mandated the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), to provide enough relief materials to all the displaced victims of communities involved in communal crisis, especially Ezza-Effium, Effium communities, Ikwo and Izzi Local Government Areas of Ebonyi State. Addressing journalists on the state of insecurity in Ebonyi, especially the killings in communities in the state, after his motion was adopted in the Chamber, Ogba linked the increasing crises in South East to the agitation by the region for a President of Igbo extraction.

He said that it was time that part of the country was allowed to take its fair share in the governance process by producing someone from the South East as the next President. “It is the turn of the South East to produce the next President, nobody is contesting that.

No tribe should hide under the guise of insecurity to deny the South East their right. “There have been wars in other parts of the country; it never stopped them. No, this cannot be an excuse to deny us from producing the President of the country. “So, let nobody hide under the security situation. No.

It is the turn of the South East if they want Nigeria to still remain one”, Ogba insisted. On the killings in Ebonyi, Ogba wondered why the state governor, Dave Umahi, months after identifying government officials behind some of the crises, had not been able to bring the culprits to book. “We are asking the Senate to intervene in the situation in Ebonyi State because it is clear that the state government cannot do anything about what is happening in the state.

“If truly the governor can do anything, why has he not been able to arrest and punish those in his government who himself accused of being responsible for the crises in the communities?” he asked. Contributing to the debate earlier, Senator Sam Egwu (PDP, Ebonyi North), lamented that over 1000 persons and properties worth millions had been destroyed in the various crises that erupted in the state in recent time.

“Nobody sleeps anymore in some parts of the state as these gunmen ravage communities unhindered. I don’t know why our state has become a theatre of war”, he lamented. In a related development, the Senate has directed the National Emergency Management Authority (NEMA) to urgently provide relief materials to Nyuwar, Jessu, Heme communities in Balanga Local Government, Gombe and Walu, Falu, Jiu and Chikila in Guyuk Local Government Area, Adamawa State, recently affected by communal clashes.

The Senate made the resolution following a motion sponsored by Senator Yaroe Binos (Adamawa South) and co-sponsored by Senator Amos Bulus (Gombe South). The motion is titled: “Urgent call for a stop to the communal clashes between the Waja and Lunguda communities in Gombe South and Adamawa South Senatorial Districts and the need for NEMA to provide relief materials to displaced persons”.

