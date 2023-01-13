No assassination attempt on Obi in Enugu – Campaign Council

AbujaT he Presidential Campaign Council of the LabourParty(LP) has denied the reported attempt to assassinate the candidate, Mr. Peter Obi, in Enugu yesterday. Astatementbythe Head of Media, Obi-Datti Campaign, Diran Onifade, said the video clip in circulation was a routine crowd control scene of excited supporters who came to receive himatthe University of Nigeria Nsukka (UNN). The statement described the reported assassination attempt as “useless, fake and unfounded,” adding that thevideo was Obi’s supporters who “trooped out to greet him at an appearance at his alma mata, the University of Nigeria Nsukka. “Mr. Peter Obi and his campaign team are hale and hearty and the campaign train continues to be received by unprecedented welcome as it bestrides the nation.”
Bill prohibiting ransom payment to kidnappers’ll be counter-productive – SANs
Four Senior Advocates of Nigeria (SANs) have questioned the rationale behind the Senate’s decision to pass a Bill aimed at prohibiting ransom payment to kidnappers in Nigeria. The lawyers said the Bill will be counter-productive going by the current situation of things in the country. They opined that the focus of government should be on […]
NNPP accuses S’ West governors of destroying Awolowo’s legacies in education
The New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) has berated the governors of the South West states for destroying the legacies of the late sage, Obafemi Awolowo, in education. The National Secretary of the party, Dipo Olayokun, disclosed this in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital during the launch of the South West support group campaign for the […]
Buhari presides over Abuja event
The Annual Armed Forces Remembrance Day, which began on October 28, 2021 with the lauching of emblems came to a close yesterday at the nation’s capital Abuja and 36 states capitals with the laying of wreaths as well as calls by the various stakeholders to improve the security of the country as well as welfare […]
