No assassination attempt on Obi in Enugu – Campaign Council

AbujaT he Presidential Campaign Council of the LabourParty(LP) has denied the reported attempt to assassinate the candidate, Mr. Peter Obi, in Enugu yesterday. Astatementbythe Head of Media, Obi-Datti Campaign, Diran Onifade, said the video clip in circulation was a routine crowd control scene of excited supporters who came to receive himatthe University of Nigeria Nsukka (UNN). The statement described the reported assassination attempt as “useless, fake and unfounded,” adding that thevideo was Obi’s supporters who “trooped out to greet him at an appearance at his alma mata, the University of Nigeria Nsukka. “Mr. Peter Obi and his campaign team are hale and hearty and the campaign train continues to be received by unprecedented welcome as it bestrides the nation.”

