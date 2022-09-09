News

No ASUU strike under Kwankwaso – NNPP

Posted on Author Musa Pam Comment(0)

The Chairman of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) in Plateau State Tokji Mandim has promised that there will no longer strike from 2023 by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) if the candidate of the party for the presidential poll Musa Kwankwaso is elected. Mandim stated this yesterday during an interaction with journalists in Jos. According to him, the former Kano State governor’s track confirms his passion for education. He said: “If Nigerians elect Kwankwaso as President in 2023, the ASUU challenges will be over. “He has a passion for education. Kano State has the highest graduates and experts in all sectors, including health, engineering and aviation because of the track record of Kwankwaso.” He said without education the country will collapse, saying Kwankwaso will appoint a qualified Minister of Education. Mandim said: “The problemwehaveinNigeriaisthat we don’thave to appoint qualifiedtechnocratsasministers but select friends and family members that don’t add value to our system. “Let a quailed educationist be appointed as Education Minister; let a qualified journalist be appointed as Minister of Information. Let a qualified medical doctor be appointed as Minister of Health. “When you appoint a politician as Minister of Education, definitely there will be an ASUU strike.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Commission constructs resettlement cities for refugees

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

The National Commission for Refugees, Migrants and Internally Displaced Persons (NCRMIDP) yesterday said it has commenced the construction of five resettlement cities for use by displaced persons in the country. The commission said there were over 3.2 million refugees in Nigeria; but that the authorities have so far registered 84, 803 in the country, with […]
News

Report: Florida teen dies after conspiracy theorist mom takes her to church

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

A Florida mother allegedly took her high-risk teenage daughter to a youth group event at their church, tried treating the girl at home with unproven drugs when she got sick — and then hailed her as a patriot after she died.     Carsyn Davis died June 23, two days after her 17th birthday, after […]
News

Sterling launches energy package for homes, businesses

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Sterling Alternative Finance (SAF), the non-interest banking division of Sterling Bank Plc., has launched Altpower – a clean and affordable energy solution for homes and businesses across the country.   The energy solution will provide consumers with flexible and pocket-friendly options. It comes with a financing option that eliminates the high entry cost barrier hindering […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica