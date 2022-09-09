No ASUU strike under Kwankwaso – NNPP

The Chairman of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) in Plateau State Tokji Mandim has promised that there will no longer strike from 2023 by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) if the candidate of the party for the presidential poll Musa Kwankwaso is elected. Mandim stated this yesterday during an interaction with journalists in Jos. According to him, the former Kano State governor’s track confirms his passion for education. He said: “If Nigerians elect Kwankwaso as President in 2023, the ASUU challenges will be over. “He has a passion for education. Kano State has the highest graduates and experts in all sectors, including health, engineering and aviation because of the track record of Kwankwaso.” He said without education the country will collapse, saying Kwankwaso will appoint a qualified Minister of Education. Mandim said: “The problemwehaveinNigeriaisthat we don’thave to appoint qualifiedtechnocratsasministers but select friends and family members that don’t add value to our system. “Let a quailed educationist be appointed as Education Minister; let a qualified journalist be appointed as Minister of Information. Let a qualified medical doctor be appointed as Minister of Health. “When you appoint a politician as Minister of Education, definitely there will be an ASUU strike.”

