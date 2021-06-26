No attempted attack on NAF Base Kaduna, says Airforce

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) says there was no attempted attack on its Base in Kaduna.

The denial was made on Saturday in a statement by the NAF spokesman, Air Commodore Eddy Gabkwet.

Gabkwet, in the statement titled: ‘No Attempted Attack on NAF Base Kaduna’, said: “Merchants of fake news are at it again. This time around, their focus is on the premier Nigerian Air Force Base at Kaduna, which they claimed came under terrorist attack in the early hours of today, 26 June 2021.

“Members of the public should please disregard the news as it is entirely false.

“There was nothing of such as the inhabitants of the entire Base are going about their normal activities and duties without any threat whatsoever,” he added.

