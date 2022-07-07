News

No basis for takeover of BEDC, says mgt

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

The management of Benin Electricity Distribution Company (BEDC) Plc. has said there is no legal basis for the takeover of the company following the purported activation of the call on its collateralised shares by Fidelity Bank. The purported activation seeks to take over the respective Boards of Kano Electricity DistributionCompany, Kaduna Electricity Distribution Company and BEDC Electricity Plc. (the DisCos) over the inability to repay the loans obtained to acquire majority stakes in the DisCos in furtherance of the 2013 privatisation exercise.

The company said in a statement released in Benin yesterday that: “The refer-enced report also alleges that certain parties have been appointed as Board Members, Independent Directors and Managing Director of BEDC ElectricityPlc. Weunderstand these appointments have been communicated to the Bureau of Public Enterprises (BPE) and the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission.” However, the management of BEDC stated unequivocally that: “There is no contractual, statutory or regulatory basis for such.”

The statement added that: “For the avoidance of doubt, the shares of BEDC have not been given as security to Fidelity Bank or to any other party.” According to the statement: “As we understand it, Vigeo Holdings Limited (VHL – a non-shareholder of BEDC) obtained credit facilities from Stanbic IBTC Bank Limited, Fidelity BankPlc. and Keystone Bank Plc. (the VHL Lenders). “We further understand that the said credit facilities (and any enforcement action in relation thereto) have in the meantime become subject of litigationinacourtactioninstituted by VHL and other plaintiffs( theVHLAction) withSuit No: FHC/L/CS/239/22 – Vigeo Holdings Limited and 4 Ors v. Stanbic IBTC Bank Limited, and therefore, subjudiced.” The management of BEDC Electricity Plc. warned that: “Any attempt by Fidelity Bank and/orBPEto intervene in BEDC in the manner being reported will be illegal, unlawful and will be resisted.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Hope rises in new drug to combat sepsis

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi

Researchers at the Australian National University (ANU) have found a promising new drug to combat sepsis, potentially saving millions of lives each year. Research on the new medication, was published yesterday in ‘Nature Communications’. Sepsis is a life-threatening complication of an infection and it occurs when chemicals released in the bloodstream to fight an infection […]
News Top Stories

Alcohol damages DNA, increases cancer risk

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi

Researchers in the United States have found that consuming as little as two alcoholic drinks a day was linked to more than 103,000 new cancer cases in 2020. The results of their finding are published in ‘The Lancet Oncology’. According to the U.S. National Cancer Institute, drinking increases the risk of cancer because of toxins […]
News Top Stories

Alleged fraud: EFCC places Anambra Gov Obiano on watchlist

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani

…NIS placed on red alert across airports These may not be the best of times for the outgoing Governor of Anambra State, Chief Willie Obiano, as the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), has placed him on a watchlist. This follows intelligence report that the governor may have concluded plans to flee the country, after […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica