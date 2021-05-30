News

No cabal can foist my successor on Rivers people, Wike vows

Posted on

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike has vowed that no cabal within and outside the state can foist his successor on the people of the state come 2023, adding that he has not sat down with anybody and promised to make him or her governor.

 

The governor, who spoke Sunday at a special thanksgiving church service in commemoration of the second anniversary of the second tenure of his administration at St Paul’s Cathedral, Diobu, Port Harcourt, described the remaining two years of his administration as crucial,

 

Wike, who also disclosed his readiness to award the 10th flyover at Rumukurishi, urged church leaders in the state to pray for a rancour free transition ahead of 2023, and that the leaders and stakeholders in the state, will meet at the appropriate time to look at the pros and cons and then collectively decide who will succeed him.

He urged the leadership of the church to pray and ceaselessly seek God’s benevolence intervention for a crisis free transition in 2023  and that the next governor of Rivers State will be God fearing.

 

“Let me say it again, I have never sat with anybody to say I will make you governor. But, as a governor, nobody from anywhere, be it in the party, in Abuja, will impose who will be the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

 

“Nobody can impose a candidate here in this state. So, if you are running to Abuja, you are wasting your time.”

 

He also explained that he is not unmindful that some persons presently pretending to be his ally are actually political foes plotting evil against his administration. To this end, he pray God to continue to expose such persons as the state gears up for another transition era.

 

In his sermon, Rt. Rev Wisdom Budu Ihunwo, Bishop of Diocese of Niger Delta North, prayed God to grant Governor Wike, who he said has turned Rivers State to a huge construction site, the grace to finish his tenure well.

